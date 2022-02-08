Markets Solidly in the Green; Chipotle Beats, Lyft Meets

Markets enjoyed a healthy trading day in the green across the board Tuesday, bouncing off its Monday doldrums and looking to notch their second-straight up-week. The Dow, which had been up +453 points at its session high, finished +372, +1.06%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are now up two of their last three trading days, +0.84% and +1.28%, respectively. The small-cap Russell 2000 won the day, +1.63%.



Real Household Debt in Q4 2021 cooled to +1.4% from +1.8% in Q3. This is along the lines of a somewhat more cautious consumer in the final quarter of last year. The International Trade Deficit rose slightly in December month over month to -$80.7 billion, which was lower than analysts were predicting. The pricing-in of a higher-interest-rate/post-Covid economic landscape looks to be getting easier to manage for investors.



After Tuesday’s close, Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG shares jumped +7% on reaction to its Q4 earnings report: earnings of $5.58 per share outpaced the $5.15 expected, on quarterly sales of $1.96 billion, a smidge better than the $1.95 billion in the Zacks consensus. Same-store sales up +15.2% topped expectations by 40 basis points. Profit margins were in-line.



Digital Sales in the quarter rose +3.8% quarter over quarter, and +25% year over year. This highly important segment now accounts for just under 50% of all Chipotle sales. The company was an early mover on the digital sales business among quick-service restaurants. This is the company’s fourth-straight earnings beat. Shares still have a ways to go to get back to their late-September highs.



Lyft LYFT shares have swung into the negative by about -3.8% after jumping following its Q4 results: earnings of 9 cents per share met expectations exactly, while $970 million in revenues rose +70% year over year and cruised past the $943 billion in the Zacks consensus. The ride-sharing major came in light on Active Riders — 18.73 million versus 20.2 million anticipated — though Revenue Per Average User was much higher: $51.79 versus $46.54 expected.



We’ll get a revision to December Wholesale Inventories tomorrow morning, plus another big day of Q4 earnings reports on the docket. These will be capped off by Disney’s DIS report Wednesday afternoon.



