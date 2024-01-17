Markets Slide on Mostly Positive Earnings, Economic Data

Markets continue their slide this Hump Day, with a new Beige Book this afternoon demonstrating mild strength in most areas and modest declines in others. There was also a North American Home Builders Confidence Index for January out today, showing the biggest jump month-over-month since the Great Reopening first got underway in mid-2020, to the highest level, 44, since September. A cycle low of 34 came in November of last year. Finally, Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization both outperformed expectations and moved higher from the previous month.



Even still, the Dow shed another -94 points, -0.25%, by today’s close, with the S&P 500 dropping -0.56%. The Nasdaq was close by, -0.59% on the day, while the small-cap Russell 2000 slid another -0.97%. Year to date, only the tech-heavy Nasdaq is still in the green, +0.61%, with the Dow and S&P modestly negative. The small-cap Russell, however, has been in a hurry to give back some of its big gains at the end of 2023, and has since coughed up -5.16% year to date.



That said, we’re still off late-October lows, which came about when bond yield rates ramped up, with the 10-year going above +5% for a moment. Yields have been going up again of late, with no Fed rate cut definitively on the near-term horizon with such healthy economic numbers. The 10-year crept above +4.1%, but we also see the narrowest inversion in bond yields since the early weeks of the inversion back in July 2022: +0.15%. Perhaps we’ll finally flatten this curve out for the first time in almost 18 months.



Economic growth concerns overseas are also weighing on market sentiment, with China now posting its lowest growth numbers in more than 30 years. Also, with major international conflicts continuing in Ukraine and Gaza/Red Sea, analysts are keeping a close eye on China’s intentions for Taiwan — such as, will it launch an attack on the country and its roughly 90% of the world’s semiconductor capacity with it? None of today’s Retail Sales, Import Prices, etc. were surprising enough to take investors’ minds completely off these other matters.



Alcoa AA outperformed on its Q4 bottom line, notching a loss of -$0.56 per share compared to -$0.99 in the Zacks consensus, with revenues of $2.6 billion narrowly missing the $2.61 billion analysts were looking for. Discover Financial Services DFS, on the other hand, posted a big miss on its Q4 earnings after today’s close, $1.54 per share versus $2.50 expected. Revenues, however, beat estimates, posting $4.2 billion versus $4.1 anticipated. Alcoa and Discover shares are both down in late trading, -3% and -8%, respectively.



Weekly Jobless Claims, Housing Starts & Building Permits and Philly Fed manufacturing all await us before tomorrow’s opening bell. Earnings results from companies like J.B. Hunt JBHT and PPG PPG will also be on hand to help color in the lines of the final quarter of last year. Will we finally get a bid higher in the markets as a result? Perhaps once they figure they’ve taken enough air out of the valuation balloon.



Questions or comments about this article and/or author? Click here>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Discover Financial Services (DFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alcoa (AA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.