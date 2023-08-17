Markets Slide into the Close; AMAT, ROST Beat & Raise

Markets started today’s session with a stiff upper lip, perhaps buoyed by a strong earnings report from Walmart WMT ahead of the opening bell, with good weekly jobs numbers on Initial Jobless Claims and a surprisingly positive Philly Fed report. But the bulls could not hold on, and after a slight surge after lunch, we saw indices sink near session lows by the close. The Dow shed -274 points, -0.79%, exactly the -0.79% posted by the S&P 500. The Nasdaq and Russell 2000 were hit even deeper, -1.18% and -1.14%, respectively.



So far, this is shaping up to be the Nasdaq’s worst month all year, -7.22% already, with 10 days remaining for the month. The tech-heavy index and the S&P both look ready to snap five-month winning streaks; we can say they were due for a correction, but they’re really getting hammered this August. The Russell, too: -6.38%. The Dow had been holding its head above water this month, but it’s down -1.37% in the past month.



Call it “A Big Shakeout”: indices have ben off to the races since mid-spring, with the Nasdaq capping up +38% at couple small peaks last month. Of course we’re looking for a bounceback from a deeply challenging 2022, but gains of nearly 40% mid-year were bound to get smacked down to reality a bit. The good news here is that with Q2 guidance pointing in the right direction overall, what we’re looking at in our current bearish period looks less like a market melting down and more like a market slimming down to make advances once levels of resistance are hit.



Applied Materials AMAT posted a strong beat-and-raise for its fiscal Q3 report out after today’s close, with earnings of $1.90 per share sailing past the $1.73 expected in the Zacks consensus, on revenues of $6.43 billion which easily cleared the $6.16 billion estimate. Further, the Silicon Valley semiconductor fabrication equipment supplier guided next-quarter earnings to a range of $1.82-2.18 per share, nicely above the $1.58 analysts had been expecting. Shares had jolted up more than +2.6% on the news in late trading, but have more recently abated to about half that level of gain in the after-market.



Discount department store Ross Stores ROST also posted superior numbers compared to expectations in its Q2 report after today’s closing bell. Earnings of $1.32 per share bettered the $1.17 anticipated (and a strong improvement from the $1.11 per share reported in the year-ago quarter) on quarterly sales of $4.93 billion, nicely out in front of the $4.74 billion analysts were looking for. Guidance for both next quarter and full-year earnings were raised, as well. This makes five straight earnings beats, and shares +5.8% in today’s after market swing the stock into positive territory year to date.



Questions or comments about this article and/or author? Click here>>

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.