Markets Slide Back Ahead of May CPI Numbers
While we started the trading day somewhat flattish, but soon after the open began a steady march downward. Indices closed the day at or near session lows, with all 11 sectors of the S&P 500 in the red for the day. The Dow closed -638 points, or -1.94% — and that was the best performer of the four major indices.
The S&P dropped -2.38%, the Nasdaq gave up -332 points, -2.75%, and the small-cap Russell 2000 gave back 2/3 of its gains for the past week of trading, -2.02%. Market activity showed 10x declining volume than advancing — it was a lousy trading day, overall.
Early today, we saw the European Central Bank (ECB) set new monetary policy, indicating a 25 basis-point (bps) raise is coming at the bank’s July meeting. Beyond that, the ECB also sees a September raise, albeit for an unnamed amount.
Recently, Eurozone Consumer Price Index (CPI) were released for May, with an +8.1% headline number reminiscent of what we’d been seeing in the U.S. of late. Growth forecasts from the ECB have come down from their last reckoning: +2.8% CPI growth is expected for this year, +2.1% next year. These figures are down to +2.1% and +2.8%, respectively.
Here at home, we’ll be getting our May CPI data Friday morning, with the month-over-month headline expected to come in at +0.7% and year over year, +8.2%, down a tick from +8.3% in April. Obviously, food and energy costs haven’t done much but go up aggressively in the past month, but if we can somehow get a core year-over-year read beneath +5.9%, where it is currently projected, that may represent a sort of (small) victory.
We likened this week’s minor bullishness to taking a lead off first base prior to Friday’s CPI “pitch.” Well, this analogy still holds if we consider today’s -2% skid is akin to sliding back to tag the bag ahead of the CPI numbers. The wind-up is imminent…
Questions or comments about this article and/or its author? Click here>>
Profiting from the Metaverse, The 3rd Internet Boom (Free Report):
Get Zacks' special report revealing top profit plays for the internet's next evolution. Early investors still have time to get in near the "ground floor" of this $30 trillion opportunity. You'll discover 5 surprising stocks to help you cash in.Download the report FREE today >>
Click to get this free report
Invesco QQQ (QQQ): ETF Research Reports
SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): ETF Research Reports
SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA): ETF Research Reports
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore Pre-MarketExplore
Most Popular
- Pre-Market Most Active for May 31, 2022 : AMC, TQQQ, SQQQ, SIGA, NIO, QQQ, AUY, DIDI, TXMD, AAPL, BEKE, BABA
- Markets Buying Ahead of Friday's CPI Print
- ADP Jobs Disappoint at +128K; Small Businesses Negative
- Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 8, 2022 : RDBX, DIDI, TQQQ, NIO, SQQQ, NVAX, VZ, CCL, MRK, BABA, GILD, BILI