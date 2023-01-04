Markets Show Little Reaction to Nearly Unchanged JOLTS Job Openings Data

FXEmpire.com -

The number of job openings was little changed at 10.5 million on the last business day of November, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. This was better than the 10.04 million forecast.

Over the month, the number of hires and total separations changed little at 6.1 million and 5.9 million, respectively.

Within separations, quits (4.2 million) and layoffs and discharges (1.4 million) changed little.

The release includes estimates of the number and rate of job openings, hires, and separations for the total nonfarm sector, by industry, and by establishment size class.

Job Openings

On the last business day of November, the number of job openings changed little at 10.5 million. The rate was unchanged at 6.4 percent but was 0.9 percentage points lower than its peak in March 2022.

Hires

In November, the number and rate of hires changed little at 6.1 million and 3.9 percent, respectively. Hires increased in health care and social assistance (+74,000).

Separations

In November, the number of total separations changed little at 5.9 million, and the rate held at 3.8 percent.

The number and rate of quits were little changed at 4.2 million and 2.7 percent, respectively.

The number of layoffs and discharges changed little at 1.4 million, and the rate remained at 0.9 percent.

Market Reactions

US stocks are lower after the release of the JOLTS report but most of that selling pressure is being attributed to the dip in ISM Manufacturing PMI.

The U.S. Dollar is lower after traders showed little reaction to the report. Gold is trading higher, but off its best level of the session.

