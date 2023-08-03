Markets Settle Lower After VIX Snags Multi-Month Peak

The major indexes struggled to find direction today, ultimately ending the session lower. The blue-chip index managed some modest midday gains, but eventually settled off 66 points. The S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq moved red as well, while the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) finished flat, after earlier hitting its highest mark since late-May. Driving markets has been the rising 10-year treasury yield, which held tight to its November peak.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

2 bull signals flashing for lending stock.

flashing for lending stock. Why you should keep an eye on AI right now.

right now. Plus, vaccine powerhouse surges; Q2 beat lifts pharma giant; and what to expect next week.

5 Things to Know Today

Gold Logs 3-Straight Losses

A production cut extension in Saudi Arabia sent crude prices higher this afternoon. September-dated crude added $2.06, or 2.6%, to settle at $81.55 per barrel.

Gold extended its losing streak to three as bond yields and yesterday's broader-market slip weighed. December-dated gold shed $6.20, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,968.80 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.