Markets Sell Off Mid-Week; DIS, AFRM, BYND Report

The reality of market surroundings has taken a toll this Wednesday, with all four major indexes down notably on the day: the Dow -0.66%, the S&P 500 -0.82%, the Nasdaq -1.66% and the Russell 2000 -1.55%. The Dow is now -1.2% from its latest intraday high on Monday, while the Nasdaq is now nearly -2% over the past four sessions. Inflation is the reality taking a bite out of fresh gains in near-term trading.



For companies reporting after the closing bell today, the selling mostly continues. The Walt Disney Co. DIS is trading down -4% on misses both on top and bottom lines for its fiscal Q4. Earnings of 37 cents per share on $18.53 billion came up short of the 51 cents per share on $18.85 billion in revenues, respectively, from the Zacks consensus. Disney typically does not give future guidance in its earnings statements.



Chief among Disney’s disappointments this afternoon were Disney+ streaming subscriber totals, which registered 118.1 million in the quarter, down from 124.5 million expected. Low single-digit subscriber adds, to 2.1 million from 9 million estimated, and Average Revenue per User also came in lower than analysts were looking for. Its Parks segment brought in $640 million in the quarter, barely two-thirds of what was expected. This is only Disney’s fifth earnings miss in the past five years.



Beyond Meat BYND is having an even tougher time in late trading on its Q3 report, marking the company’s sixth straight miss on the bottom line: -87 cents per share versus -41 cents expected. Revenues beat the Zacks consensus slightly to $106.4 million in the quarter, although Beyond Meat had earlier guided lower on its Q3 top line. Next quarter revenue guidance for the company is now well short of the $131.6 million Zacks consensus prior to the report; Beyond Meat is now looking at $85-110 million next quarter. Shares have plummeted -14.4% in after hours trading, now -24% year to date.



Digital payment provider Affirm Holdings AFRM is enjoying a very strong after-hours trading period, however, following a widely mixed fiscal Q1 report late Wednesday: -$1.13 per share was far lower than the -30 cents anticipated, while revenues of $269 million in the quarter were far better than the $250.75 million in the Zacks consensus.

The “buy now, pay later” service, which boasts big clients like Peloton PTON, Shopify SHOP and Amazon AMZN, increased Gross Margin Volume +84% year to date on +138% growth in Active Consumers (ex-Peloton). Affirm shares, which dumped -15% in regular trading, is now +26.4% in the late session.



Questions or comments about this article and/or its author? Click here>>

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.