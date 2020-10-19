Markets Sell Off, IBM (IBM) Reports Q3 Earnings

Market indexes dropped again Monday — on what was the 33rd anniversary of Black Monday, which saw the Dow crash more than 22% in a single day — on what was tepid optimism to the start of the day. Although indexes are riding three-week winning streaks (four weeks on the Nasdaq), the streak-inside-the-streak shows the Dow and S&P 500 down for the fourth session in the past five, and the Nasdaq down five straight days. This is the longest losing streak for the Nasdaq since August… of 2019.



The Dow finished off its session low of -463 points, coming in at -410, or -1.44%. The S&P 500 dropped nearly 57 points, -1.63%. This was the worst single-day performance for both indexes since September 23rd. The Nasdaq fared even slightly worse, -1.65%, or down almost 193 points. All 11 sectors on the S&P 500 finished the session lower, led by Energy and Communication Services, both -2% on the day.



Kicking off an eventful week for Tech earnings is IBM IBM, which typically brought in a modest bottom-line beat of 3 cents to $2.58 per share on in-line revenues around $17.6 billion for the quarter. IBM is one of those rare companies that has not posted an earnings miss since Q3 2014, though the trailing 4-quarter average beat was by 1.8%. The stock had a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and Value - Growth - Momentum grade of C ahead of the earnings release.



The conference call will be where the real answers are given, one hopes. No guidance has been reinstated for its next quarter and full year in the earnings statement, and investors are very interested in hearing more about IBM’s split next year into two companies — taking its Red Hat acquisition from the summer of 2019 and building a cloud-based services firm. IBM’s Cloud & Cognitive business in Q3 came in slightly ahead of expectations, $5.55 billion versus $5.48 billion. The new company will be headed by the executive who steered the Red Hat deal, Arvind Krishna.



Questions or comments about this article and/or its author? Click here>>

Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

With users in 180 countries and soaring revenues, it’s set to thrive on remote working long after the pandemic ends. No wonder it recently offered a stunning $600 million stock buy-back plan.

The sky’s the limit for this emerging tech giant. And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.

Click Here, See It Free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



International Business Machines Corporation (IBM): Free Stock Analysis Report



SPDR SP 500 ETF (SPY): ETF Research Reports



Invesco QQQ (QQQ): ETF Research Reports



SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.