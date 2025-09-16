Markets Sell Ahead of FOMC Rate Cut

Tuesday, September 16, 2025



Market indexes closed in the red across the board this day, just ahead of a sure rate cut from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). The S&P 500 and Nasdaq struck new intra-day highs early in the session before breaking lower. The Nasdaq looked as if it may eke out a green close, but dipped just ahead of the bell.



The Dow gave back -125 points today, -0.27%, while the S&P 500 was -8 points lower, -0.13%. The Nasdaq was virtually flat: -14 points, -0.07% — snapping a six-day winning streak — while the small-cap Russell 2000 was roughly the same: -0.09%. Bond yields also were down 3 basis points (bps) on 10-year and 2-year treasuries: 4.03% and 3.51%, respectively.





First Fed Cut in 2025 on Deck



What (Else) to Expect from the Stock Market Tomorrow



After cutting 100 bps of interest rates in the final three months of 2024 — 50 bps in September, 25 in October and December, respectively — the FOMC has not yet moved from the 4.25-4.50% range year to date. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has already asserted, a couple weeks ago at the Jackson Hole Symposium, that the flagging labor market appears to be reason enough to lower rates.In his 7 1/2 years as Fed Chair, Powell has made a practice of telegraphing the Fed’s moves, whether the market appreciates it or not. Thus, we have no reason to think the Fed won’t cut rates tomorrow; in fact, until recently, it seemed as if 50 bps was on the table for the September 2025 cut, as the Fed provided a year ago. But warmer economic prints — including today’s Retail Sales and Import/Export Prices — is likely to put a damper on a deeper cut.Will we see more dissent from voting members of the FOMC? We saw two at the last meeting — Fed Governors Chris Waller and Miki Bowman, both who were looking for a 25 bps cut in July. It may stand to reason they raise this to a 50 bps vote. The newest member of the FOMC, Stephen Miran, was just installed by the Republican-led Senate yesterday. Miran has been vocal, as has President Trump, that interest rates are much too high; he may vote for a 50 bps cut or perhaps even higher.We’ll also get a look at Augustandnumbers ahead of Wednesday’s opening bell. Expectations are for them both to come in at 1.37 million seasonally adjusted, annualized units for last month — but from 1.43 million on Starts and 1.35 million on Permits: different directions.Finally, while we’re basically between earnings seasons currently (calendar Q3 ends two weeks from today), we’ll see quarterly results from GIS and CBRL . Both are expected to bring in negative earnings growth of -20%.

