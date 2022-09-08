Markets see less than 50% chance of 75 bp rate rise by BoE

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Financial markets estimate that the chance of an outsize 75-basis-point interest rate increase by the Bank of England next week has fallen below 50%, according to interest rate futures pricing on Thursday.

Interest rate swaps priced in a 52.9% chance of a 50-basis-point increase on Sept. 15 to 2.25%, and a 47.1% chance of a 75-basis-point rise, down from more than 80% earlier this week.

The BoE raised rates by half a percentage point last month - its biggest increase since 1995 - and has not raised them by more since 1989, excluding a brief attempt to support the pound in 1992 which was reversed in less than a day.

(Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.