Markets see less than 50% chance of 75 bp rate rise by BoE

Financial markets estimate that the chance of an outsize 75-basis-point interest rate increase by the Bank of England next week has fallen below 50%, according to interest rate futures pricing on Thursday.

Interest rate swaps priced in a 52.9% chance of a 50-basis-point increase on Sept. 15 to 2.25%, and a 47.1% chance of a 75-basis-point rise, down from more than 80% earlier this week.

The BoE raised rates by half a percentage point last month - its biggest increase since 1995 - and has not raised them by more since 1989, excluding a brief attempt to support the pound in 1992 which was reversed in less than a day.

