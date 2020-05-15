Markets Rewarding Companies Leading COVID Response

While markets have rebounded from their recent lows and volatility has lessened, the performance gap between mega-cap tech companies and others is becoming more pronounced. The divergence occurs as markets and investors are determining in real time what parts of the economy are at risk and what areas of the economy will come out of the coronavirus pandemic in a position of strength, according to Tal Cohen, Executive Vice President and Head of North American Markets at Nasdaq.

“The markets are distinguishing between companies that they think are part of the solution, such as tech and biotech, versus those that are the most vulnerable, such as travel and hospitality,” Cohen said during an interview on Bloomberg Radio. “And we’re not just seeing it in the day-to-day – we’re seeing it in the inflows into the market.

Cohen noted that the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq-100, has seen inflows of $8 billion over the past two to three months. During March, when volatility surged, the QQQ saw inflows of $4.8 billion, marking the best month for inflows since March 2001 and the fifth-highest monthly total for inflows since QQQ’s inception in March 1999.

While Cohen said it is still too early, given the current environment, to tell if the markets have bottomed, he noted that investors are being more careful in their investment strategies as they try to figure out the new normal. As investors discern which companies to bet on, Cohen said that some might feel more comfortable going into sector or thematic ETFs that have benefitted from decisive action by the Federal Reserve and a widespread work-from-home environment.

The Federal Reserve and the government “have taken very strong and decisive actions in certain parts of the economy,” Cohen said, which may have favored certain sectors. Earlier this week, Nasdaq President and CEO Adena Friedman said that the Fed’s aggressive actions to support the economy have “muted” the impact of the virus.

Cohen also recommended that investors reflect on how the crisis has created a new normal, specifically the tools that have enabled people to continue working during these unprecedented times.

“When you’re working from home, and you’re thinking about the impact of this crisis, for me personally, I’m using all these collaboration tools on a day-in, day-out basis that I might not have been using before,” Cohen said. “Those companies that enable work from home, that enable the remote and virtual working environment, they’re going to be winners in those industries.”

“The sectors that have done quite well are the ones that are clearly resilient through the crisis situation,” Friedman told The Washington Post last week, highlighting technology companies, financial infrastructure companies, healthcare and biotech companies.