Markets Up, Revert Back to Blue Chips, CSCO Beats in Q4

Wednesday, August 14th, 2024



Markets continued to make gains today, following a favorable Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for July and a solidifying notion that a rate cut from the Fed is on the way at its September meeting. After some erratic jumping around today, the Dow closed +242 points, +0.61%, while the Nasdaq barely eked out a green finish: +5 points, +0.03%. The S&P 500 and small-cap Russell 2000 were mixed: +0.38% on the former, -0.46% on the latter.



At +2.9%, July CPI year over year — the Inflation Rate — was the lowest in a year and a half. This followed the +2.2% on Tuesday from its sister survey, the Producer Price Index (PPI). Also after a little jostling, bond yield rates settled down somewhat today, with the 10-year at +3.84% and 2-year at +3.96%. In all, we’re keeping with our much better behaved trading week compared to last week’s VIX-distorted adventure.

Cisco Shares Jump +6% on Q4 Beats

Zacks Rank #2 (Buy)-rated Cisco Systems CSCO outpaced fiscal Q4 estimates this afternoon, with earnings of 87 cents per share beating the Zacks consensus by 2 cents. This is not a surprise at all; Cisco has not missed earnings estimates in a decade or more. Revenues of $13.6 billion in the quarter improved over the expected $13.52 billion, though still down year over year.



Yet Cisco stock is up +6% in late trading largely on improved guidance, both for next quarter and the full year on the top line. Fiscal Q1 earnings are expected in the range of 86-88 cents per share, up from the 84 cents consensus, and $13.65-13.85 billion on sales, nicely above the $13.57 billion anticipated. For fiscal 2025, $3.25-3.58 per share is actually below the $3.71 in the Zacks consensus, while revenues of $55.0-56.2 billion expected are an improvement on the $53.68 billion estimate.

Thursday: Big Day for Economic Data

Tomorrow morning, aside from the normal Weekly Jobless Claims numbers, we’ll get a slew of other economic metrics. These include Retail Sales for July — expected up +0.3% from the previous month’s 0.0% — Empire State/Philly Fed surveys for August, Imports/Exports for July, and Industrial Production/Capacity Utilization, also for July. After the opening bell, we’ll get a fresh look at Business Inventories.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.