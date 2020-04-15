Markets Resiliency: Nasdaq and Goldman Sachs in Conversation with Protocol

Last week, Protocol hosted a virtual meet-up to discuss markets and operational resiliency during extraordinary times. The discussion featured Nasdaq’s Lars Ottersgård, Executive Vice President and Head of Market Technology as well as Ericka Leslie, Global Head of Operations and Platform Engineering at Goldman Sachs. The two tackled a wide variety of topics on what it takes to keep market operations afloat while the vast majority of the workforce is confined to their homes.

Despite COVID-19 wreaking havoc on the global markets with unprecedented trading volumes, Leslie believes the outcome is a “testament to the resilience of the markets, and a statement about how electronic the markets have become” in recent years. Ottersgård confirmed her sentiment and credited the strength of Nasdaq’s tech stack in handling the influx of data through this period of amplified market volatility.

The adjustment to working with external partners and clients remotely has been “dramatic,” according to Ottersgård, due to the personal nature of customer relationships. However, a well-honed operational excellence program put in place by Nasdaq has helped to ensure clients are supported 24/7/365. Leslie expanded upon this thought by articulating that the inability to be physically near people while growing a business can pose significant challenges in the pursuit of building upon these external relationships.

A few of key takeaways the two executives presented include:

Continuously monitor and perform capacity planning: have BCP protocols in place to ‘stay ahead of the gate’ High market volatility has been a challenge – but our tech stack is up for it: testament to the resiliency and strength of the electronification of markets Digitization and automation of processes is key in order to successfully work remote Spreading competence: working in agile, split teams with overlapping skills Technology is a pillar during times of remote and human interaction: as we move to more cloud and SaaS based models, even more will be handled remotely

Further, when asked about how the relationship between him and his team has evolved, Ottersgård felt that his employees are competent in their positions and are fully equipped to continue with their business objectives in this new environment. This has rung particularly true as Nasdaq’s exchange platforms, at their peak, were able to handle 60 billion messages per day without lag.

Although widespread remote work has uncovered some unique hurdles, these capabilities had been proven and tested far before COVID-19 posed a threat to individuals and institutions. Ottersgård shared that, “we should be proud as an industry” for keeping the global financial markets running smoothly during this extended period of high market turbulence.