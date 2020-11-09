Markets Rejoice Pfizer (PFE) Vaccine News

The Dow Jones finished up nearly 3% on the day, led by the Covid-19 vaccine candidate news from Dow component Pfizer PFE. However, the index closed under half its session highs today; what had promised to be a record performance to kick off the week had to settle for merely “very good.” For the month of November thus far, the Dow has already climbed more than 10%. The S&P 500 was up a more modest 41 points, +1.17%, while the Nasdaq sold off 181 points, of -1.53%.



Not only Pfizer, +8%, and its vaccine partner BioNTech BNTX, +15% today, put pent-up buying really came to pandemic-tamped companies like Carnival Cruise Lines CCL and Expedia EXPE, up 39% and 25% on the day, respectively. Even oil companies did well as investors look forward to a return to our dynamic, traveling economy, with ConocoPhillips COP up 14.5% today, and Permian Basin-driller Diamondback Energy FANG up a whopping 31%, coming as this does a week after its earnings beat and new dividend payout.



But for every Disney DIS up 12% today, there’s a Zoom Video ZM down 17%. Netflix NFLX and Facebook FB are also down on this quick flip into cyclicals and out of “stay at home” tech. The Tech industry overall — carrying the majority of the gains through 2020 to this point — was down 0.73% Monday, helping lead the Nasdaq’s close in the red.



We expect some of this initial exuberance to temper over time. After all, just because we may finally get to spend more time out on the town in the foreseeable future doesn’t mean Netflix or Facebook are going to be all that negatively impacted. American Express AXP is up 22% on expected renewed consumer activity, but Bank of America BAC also grew 14% on the day, which might seem a bit of a stretch based on the same narrative.



The fact of the matter is, the stock market retains its presence as a future economic indicator, but the here and now remains a very serious second-wave pandemic situation. More than 10 million Americans have now reportedly contracted Covid-19, growing at an alarming rate of more than 100K per day, with an all-time high 128K new cases on Saturday alone. Yes, the vaccine will bring us a long way back, and treatments and care have done a better job helping patients recover, but the distances we need to travel back keep getting longer and longer.



Questions or comments about this article and/or its author? Click here>>

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential



The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Carnival Corporation (CCL): Free Stock Analysis Report



ConocoPhillips (COP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Free Stock Analysis Report



American Express Company (AXP): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Facebook, Inc. (FB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG): Free Stock Analysis Report



BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.