Markets Rebound Nicely Ahead of Q3 Earnings Season

Monday, October 13, 2025



After selling off shares across the board during Friday trading — which was the S&P 500’s single-worst trading day since the “Liberation Day” meltdown in April — Monday’s regular trading session went a long way toward filling in the holes. The Dow gained +587 points, +1.29%, while the S&P 500 added +102 points, +1.56%. The biggest winners were the Nasdaq, +490 points, +2.21%, and the small-cap Russell 2000, +66 points, +2.79%.



Investors seeking decent entry points into the AI trade — and Big Tech in general — drove share prices higher for quantum computing stocks like Rigetti (RGTI), +25%, and D-Wave QBTS, +23%. Continued wrangling over rare earth minerals (which go into tech equipment) sent shares of U.S. Antimony UAMY and Critical Metals CRML up +36.8% and +55.4%, respectively.



Further, Broadcom AVGO is the latest chip-maker to get a piece of the OpenAI action. The two companies forged a deal for Broadcom to create some 10 gigawatts of custom chips worth around $10 billion. Shares of Broadcom rose +9.9% today, and the deal pushes OpenAI ahead of Space X as the world’s largest startup company.





Big Banks Report Q3 Earnings Tuesday



Even though we’ve seen more than a dozen companies already officially report Q3 earnings results this period, Q3 earnings season really kicks off with the release of earnings from some of the biggest banks on Wall Street. JPM is expected to fetch +10.5% earnings growth and +5.2% on revenues, C looks to post +21.2% earnings growth and +3.7% for revenues, and WFC anticipates +2% earnings growth, +4% on its top line.In addition, GS brings forth its quarterly earnings report ahead of the bell, as does investment banker BLK . And if that weren’t enough, JNJ and DPZ get into the act tomorrow with earnings releases, as well. All of these companies cited currently carry Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) ratings ahead of their reports.

