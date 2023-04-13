Markets Rally on Cooler Economic Data; More Results on Deck

The powder that market participants had been keeping dry earlier this week was finally put to use in today’s trading activity, with Producer Price Index (PPI) numbers shrinking notably, a day after a similar (if less profound) drawdown in Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures demonstrated an unmistakably cooling economy. The Dow gained +383 points, +1.14%, while the S&P 500 was up +1.33% on the day. The Nasdaq outpaced the market index competition, marking gains of +236 points, +1.99%, and the small-cap Russell 2000 hit +1.30%.



Clearly, it was a wide-ranging rally, with companies as disparate as Merck MRK and McDonald’s MCD hitting new 52-week highs. The past week and a half or so we’d seen middling stock market performance, as analysts began making peace with yet another 25 basis point (bps) rate hike coming down the pike at the Fed’s next meeting, May 2nd and 3rd. Another such hike would bring the Fed funds rate to 5.00-5.25% for the first time in 15 1/2 years.



But these weaker economic prints are beginning to reveal an alternative narrative: perhaps the Fed has done enough already. A month ago — directly preceding the Bay area bank failures at SVB, Signature and Silvergate — this same CPI and PPI data, not to mention still-robust jobs totals, was leaving the Fed wanting for demonstrative results regarding inflation cooling down. This month, we’ve seen it: Weekly Jobless Claims have also been readjusted higher, along with ISM Manufacturing and Services.



New Fed Balance Sheet figures are out this afternoon, now at $8.58 trillion. This is down for the third straight week — -$17.2 billion in the past week — but up +$274 billion due to the relief granted from the bank failures mentioned above, a month ago. Borrowing continues, but sequentially better than the previous report. Borrowing at the discount window has slipped -$2 billion. That said, at this pace it will be a very long time until we bring down this highly leveraged balance sheet to respectable levels.



And it don’t stop! Tomorrow morning, we get a look at Q1 earnings from JPMorgan JPM, Citigroup C, Wells Fargo WFC and, perhaps most consequentially, PNC Financial PNC — which saw its share price drop -20% on the regional bank turmoil a month ago. Also, Retail Sales, Import Prices, Industrial Production/Capacity Utilization, Business Inventories and Consumer Sentiment results are all expected prior to the week’s closing bell.



Questions or comments about this article and/or its author? Click here>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.