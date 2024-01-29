Markets Quiet Ahead of Big Week for Earnings

A mostly graphical daily curated roundup of the markets and the economy from Nasdaq's IR team.
BofA's Ohsung & Savita on earnings:
"-30% of earnings are in and reported companies beat by 5% (73% beat on EPS). Alpha for beats has been more muted vs. history.
-Semis and Trucking show more green shoots. Company commentaries also suggest an improving macro environment for earnings.
-Cold weather hit Jan, but likely a temporary blip. Red Sea might be a headwind to retail, but a tailwind to manufacturing."
* source: BofA
"Guidance is weak, but in line with a typical January"
* source: BofA
| lots of speculation around Fed's rate cuts this year
Strong US growth boosts expectation = Fed will delay cutting rates-FT
* source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research
| "we’re currently just below levels [real rates]
where most easing cycles have begun"
* source: Deutsche Bank, Jim Reid
1) KEY TAKEAWAYS
1) Equities + Gold + Dollar HIGHER / TYields + Oil LOWER
-busiest slate of the earnings season = 19% of the S&P 500 reporting
-big tech earnings this week (MSFT, AAPL, META, AMZN, GOOG)
-after debt sale deluge, early signs of a hangover -BBG
-FOMC meeting / big week for macro
DJ +0.1% S&P500 +0.1% Nasdaq +0.2% R2K -0.3% Cdn TSX -0.2%
Stoxx Europe 600 +0.1% APAC stocks HIGHER, 10YR TYield = 4.114%
Dollar HIGHER, Gold $2,022, WTI -2%, $77; Brent -1%, $82, Bitcoin $41,867
2) Market Internals...
* source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research
* source: BofA
Market Breadth below long term average and has fallen since late last year
* source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research
market breadth has been deteriorating but remains strong across several sectors
* source: Grindstone Intelligence
3) "there was significant optimism coming into 2024 that small and value was
due to outperform.." but has not broadly materialized...
* source: Piper Sandler
4) the winning strategy: "High free cash flow yield is outperforming in large, mid, small, value and growth mandates"
* source: Piper Sandler
5) bond prices/yields have stabilized...
* source: John Stoltzfus, Oppenheimer Asset Management
* source: CNBC
6) geopolitical tensions rising...and 2023 a volatile year for oil
* source: John Stoltzfus, Oppenheimer Asset Management
7) Performance last week:
-positive for major market indexes, energy, and communications;
-consumer discretionary, real estate, and healthcare underperformed.
* source: Factset, created by Gavin Zaentz
* source: Piper Sandler
8) THIS WEEK:
US: Fed's policy decision Wednesday | Friday, US jobs report for January.
Europe: BoE meeting | CPI and GDP reports across the Eurozone.
Earnings: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta.
* source: Barclays' Emmanuel Cau
2) ESG, COMPILED BY NATHAN GREENE
OFF TODAY
3) MARKETS, MACRO, CORPORATE NEWS
- ECB’s Guindos says policy will reflect good inflation news-BBG
- A year of bad inflation forecasts casts doubt on BOE rate path-BBG
- Mortgage rates in US to snap three-year streak of gains, survey shows-BBG
- UK job vacancies fall by most in three years in sign labor market is cooling-BBG
- Joe Biden says Iran-backed militants killed 3 US troops in drone attack-FT
- Netanyahu says big gaps remain in new hostage negotiations-BBG
- Donald Trump is preparing for a massive new trade war with China-WASHPO
- China's growth model pushes Beijing into more trade conflicts-RTRS
- US aims to announce big grants for chip plants by end of March-BBG
- Chinese developer Evergrande ordered to be wound up by Hong Kong court-FT
- Chinese regulators curb short selling as market downturn deepens-FT
- China's industrial profits fell 2.3% in 2023-RTRS
- China’s deflation pressures seen persisting through mid-2024-BBG
- Willscot Mobile Mini nearing $3 bln deal to acquire McGrath RentCorp-RTRS
- US to announce billions in subsidies for advanced chips -WSJ-RTRS
- Bain in talks with SK Hynix to restart Western Digital-Kioxia merger talks-RTRS
- United CEO kickstarts Airbus talks amid Boeing delays, sources say-RTRS
- Switzerland’s Holcim plans to spin off US cement business-FT
- Investors see Microsoft's stock market value leaving Apple behind-RTRS
- US regional banks hope for profit revival as pain from SVB fallout eases-FT
Oil/Energy Headlines: 1) Reaction to drone strike on US troops in Jordan-RTRS 2) Evergrande is the teetering domino that can tumble its real estate peers-FT 3) Russia thwarts drone attack on oil refinery in Yaroslavl – governor-RTRS 4) US oil futures primed for another squeeze on Cushing-RTRS 5) Crude oil selling price from Iraq's Kurdish region in focus-PLATTS 6) US reviewing whether it should reimpose oil sanctions on Venezuela-PLATTS 7) Ghana trade surplus narrows on smaller cocoa and oil exports-BBG
