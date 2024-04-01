Markets Pull Back to Start a Fresh Quarter

Monday, April 1st, 2024



Market indices couldn’t hold onto their gains established in early morning trading to start the new week, after a three-day Easter holiday weekend that maybe gave some market participants time to re-think the broadening out of this rally we’ve seen since late October of last year. Sometimes a pause refreshes, but sometimes a pause gives us time to reason out current valuations across a wide spectrum of industries in a rally that has seen the Nasdaq and S&P 500 go up by double digits from the start of the year.



The blue-chip Dow index closed down -240 points, -0.61%, while the S&P pulled back further from its record high reached just last week, -0.20% for today’s session. The Nasdaq actually managed to close in the green, albeit moderately, +0.11%, while the small-cap Russell 2000 — which had been doing a strong job of catching up to its larger-cap index brethren of late — dropped a full percentage point in today’s normal trading.



Trading activity has been quite typical considering our current stage in the rally: we’ve seen some rebalancing into bonds, where yields have continued to creep back up. The 10-year yield is back to +4.32% while the 2-year, still inverted and climbing back to its two-week high, is +4.76%. We haven’t seen a full -2% pullback in the markets, which would also be fairly typical considering the broad run-up (the S&P just completed its best quarter in 5 years), but a softer start to a new quarter feels rather sane.



Even though we won’t see Q1 earnings season really take off for another week and a half, we did get earnings results from PVH PVH after the close today, and results were not met well by traders active in the after market: -15% following beats on both top and bottom lines. Earnings of $3.72 per share on $2.49 billion in quarterly sales outpaced the $3.51 per share and $2.41 billion in the Zacks consensus. Even full-year earnings estimates saw their top range increase from $10.48 to $11.00 per share.



However, PVH missed revenue estimates for the full year, now expecting to fall between -6% and -7%, whereas analysts had projected -1%. For another thing, PVH — the parent company of Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein and more — had seen stock gains of +57% over the past year. We may have seen a “sell the news” event for PVH this afternoon regardless, but the fact that revenues for the full year appear weaker than originally thought is taking its toll on shares currently.



