Markets Prepare for ‘Hawkish Skip’

Macro & On-chain Commentary

After a several week summer lull, significant inflation data points from the U.S. will be released this week along with meetings by the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank. U.S. CPI, released Tuesday, is projected to continue its rapid descent with an estimated print of 4.1% YoY. Euro zone inflation remains much higher at 6.1% YoY but has declined faster than consensus. Overall, odds favor a skip in Fed hiking this meeting with continued rate rises in the Euro zone above the current 3.25% benchmark rate. A Fed rate hike skip is likely to be celebrated by equity bulls who have already helped fuel the S&P 500 to new yearly highs. Fed chair Powell’s language at the meeting is likely to highlight the potential for a raise in further meetings this year while downplaying the possibility of a full blown pause.

Digital assets have continued to shed their high correlations with tradfi indices and inverse correlations with the VIX. Bitcoin and Ethereum have not benefited from a risk-on equity environment over the past few weeks, potentially hinting at the unease in regards to pending regulatory actions.

The SEC charges against Binance and Coinbase, while naming several alt coins securities, sends a strong message to U.S. investors that the digital asset ecosystem is headed for continued scrutiny. Valkyrie’s Layer 1 index declined nearly 30% over the past week following Robinhood’s announcement they would be delisting Solana, Cardano and Polygon. Alt coin investors seemingly found refuge in Bitcoin, Ethereum and Stablecoins after fears many more alt coins may be delisted from U.S. exchanges. In aggregate, Bitcoin and Ethereum comprise about 67% of the total market cap of all digital assets, which may continue to grow.

All in all, the regulatory landscape of the crypto markets is intensifying, and numerous industry leaders are urging for the establishment of a framework to enable proper registration and operation of cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chart 1: Fed Likely to Skip Hike at Meeting This Week

Evidence for a pause at this week’s meeting may emerge with a CPI print on Tuesday

Chart 2: Tether has Continued to Dominate YTD Stablecoin Issuance

USDT circulating supply has grown $17B YTD with USDC shrinking by $16B

Chart 3: Bitcoin’s Mean Reversion Price Retracement Points to the Possibility of a +50% Move Within the Next Few Months

Following the multi-month deleveraging throughout 2022, Bitcoin formed a range which qualified as an inverted head and shoulders (iHS), a bullish reversal chart pattern. Hallmarks of this pattern include an extreme low flanked by two higher but equal lows. The horizontal resistance for this pattern is known as a neckline.

Typically, but not always, price will break above the neckline and then return to that level, currently between $24,000 to $25,000. This behavior is described as a ‘throwback’, which in this case also includes a nearly three-month bullish reversal falling wedge chart pattern. Hallmarks of this pattern include a continuous series of higher lows and lower lows. The best performing triangles and wedges typically break when three-quarters complete.

Positive resolution of the throwback measures as potentially a pivot-to-pivot trade setup from $25,000 to $37,000. Extended price activity below the 200DMA would suggest a chart pattern failure and further range bound activity between $15,000 to $25,000.

News Review

Market Performance

