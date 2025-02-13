Markets Post Decent Gains on No-Tariff Thursday; Plus More Earnings

Thursday, February 13, 2025



Markets rallied this afternoon after decent gains earlier. We were supposed to see the start of major tariffs being levied on our global trading partners, but they have yet to be set. The market lives to fret over trade taxes another day.

The Dow surged +362 points, +0.77%, while the S&P 500 gained +63 points, +1.04% — and the seventh close at or above 6100 in the past three weeks. The Nasdaq grew +295, +1.50%, and the small-cap Russell 2000 rose +24 points, +1.08%.





Big Earnings Afternoon: PANW, ABNB, WYNN & More



Shares of cybersecurity powerhouse PANW are down -5% following its fiscal Q2 report results after today’s closing bell. Earnings of 81 cents per share outperformed the Zacks consensus by 3 cents, and nicely ahead of the 73 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter. Revenues on $2.26 billion slightly outpaced expectations, on Next-Generation Security Revenue ARR that rose +37%. Yet lackluster guidance for the next quarter has likely triggered the stock selloff. PANW had been up +10% year to date. ABNB shares are up +13% on its Q4 report this afternoon, with earnings of 78 cents per share well ahead of the 58 cents analysts were expecting. Revenues of $2.48 billion were notably superior to the $2.42 billion consensus. This is despite full-year revenue guidance that’s a bit below previous expectations. That said, the company grew nicely on sustained heavy demand for unique stay experiences, and the company promises these gains are likely to continue. WYNN simply crushed earnings estimates in its Q4 report after today’s close, posting $2.42 per share versus $1.27 anticipated. Revenues of $1.84 billion surpassed the $1.78 billion analysts had forecast. Macau was stronger than anticipated and Las Vegas posted its strongest quarter ever. Adjusted EBITDA was way up compared to expectations. Shares are up +2.7% in late trading. DKNG , on the other hand, missed estimates on both top and bottom lines in Q4 (which did not include the Super Bowl, we feel we need to point out) with a loss of -28 cents per share on $1.39 billion in quarterly sales. Compare these figures to the -19 per share on $1.41 billion in revenues expected. EBITDA grew stronger than expected, though Monthly Users came in light of estimates. Even still, shares are up another +6.8% on the news, adding to the +24.9% gains the stock has made year to date. TWLO shares are down -8% in the late session following the release of its Q4 numbers: earnings of $1.00 per share was 2 cents light of the Zacks consensus, while revenues came directly in-line with expectations to $1.19 billion. Next-quarter earnings guidance has been lowered to a range of between 88-93 cents per share, beneath the 95 cents analysts had already surmised. Shares are -5.6% at this hour, bouncing back somewhat from its initial -8% in late trading. ROKU nearly cut its expected quarterly loss per share in half: -24 cents reported versus -44 cents expected. Revenues also outpaced estimates: $1.2 billion versus $1.15 billion analysts had expected. Yet with nearly double EBITDA and streaming hours jumping higher year over year, late traders have seen fit to drive up the share price by +12% in after-hours activity.

