Markets Pop on Bargain Hunting, Stronger Economy

So far so good for a new trading week: major indices closed in the green across the board, and up near session highs, as well. Some value shopping looks to have taken place, as industries that had been taking a backseat during this most recent pullback — such as Consumer Discretionary and Communications Services — gained on the day, roughly +1.5% or more on the day. The small-cap Russell 2000, still under water over the past month, led the way higher today.



Ultimately, the pop in the stock market was across the board today: the Dow, still working up from its near-term lows at the start of this month, gained +313 points, +0.93%. The Nasdaq and S&P 500, both snapping two-day losing streaks, were up +1.20% and +1.06% on the day, respectively. And the Russell grew +1.59% for the session. Generally speaking, bull runs like those many investors are looking for at the end of the calendar year, are spearheaded by the small-cap index.



E-commerce specialty Etsy ETSY shot to one-month highs as of today’s close; it finished +4.1% but was up north of +5% earlier in the session. Warner Brothers Discovery WBD performed even better on the day, +5.1%, enjoying a bit of resurgence now that the Writers Guild strike is over. On the other side, Moderna MRNA shares were down -6.5% this session after Pfizer PFE announced late last week that Covid vaccines were down from expectations.



Bond yields remain elevated today, but at least they’re not breaching new levels higher at this stage. The yield-curve inversion is still present, but currently less than by 50 basis points (bps). We’re still at historically high levels, especially on the the 10-year bond yield side, at 4.71%. The 2-year yield still carries a 5-handle, at 5.10%. An economy that looks like a steady-moving train — solid labor market numbers exist even in this high interest rate environment — is keeping these rates up.



Big Q3 earnings hit the tape tomorrow morning, including Johnson & Johnson JNJ, Bank of America BAC, Goldman Sachs GS, United Airlines UAL and Lockheed Martin LMT. All of these industry leaders carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) into their earnings release aside from J&J, which is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Also, September Retail Sales, among other economic prints, also greet us ahead of Tuesday’s open.



