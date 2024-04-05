The Market's Mood Ring: How NDX® Options Skew Reveals Wall Street's True Feelings

The Market’s Mood Ring = Skew

If you've spent any time in options markets, you know they don't just reflect prices, they can reveal feelings. Over the past year and a half, the Nasdaq-100 Index®'s (NDX®) options market has had an emotional journey. Fear, panic, cautious optimism, quiet confidence, and, at present, something that looks a lot like a victory lap.

The metric doing the talking? The spread between implied volatility (IV) on 1-month, 25-delta NDX puts and calls.

When put IV runs well above call IV, the market is paying up for downside protection. Fear is the dominant feeling. When that spread declines, the hedges come off and calls become relatively pricey — the current feeling has shifted to "what's the upside?"

It's a simple measure. And over the past year-plus, it has told a remarkably coherent story.

Calm Before the Tariff Storm

The year 2025 opened quietly. Through January and into early February, the put/call IV spread sat near its lowest readings in the dataset, bottoming at 3.28% on January 22 as NDX hummed along near 21,000. Low skew, low anxiety — investors were content. Puts and calls were priced in relative harmony.

Then came April. Tariff turbulence hit equities with a severity that genuinely shocked markets. NDX plunged to a closing low of 17,398 on April 4, and on April 7, intraday prices touched 16,542, a 20% drawdown (bear market) from the start of the year.

The IV spread exploded in response, expanding to ~15.5% on April 10. Nearly five times the January lows. In the modern market, risk arguably gets repriced faster than ever before.

But here's one thing worth remembering, when fear peaks, so does the relative cheapness of calls. While everyone scrambled for put protection at almost any price, NDX call options, which can profit from upside, were trading at their most historically attractive levels of the entire period. The market was on sale, and so was the upside optionality.

That dynamic would repeat less than a year later.

The Comeback Season

NDX didn't stay down for long. By late April, a sharp reversal was underway. The index climbed from the ~17,000s back toward 20,000 through May. By summer 2025, NDX had fully recovered its April losses and was pushing toward new highs. The spring fear receded, and a more balanced market tone returned.

From the start of last year through late May of 2026, on average, the 1M NDX puts have traded at a 6 vol point premium to the calls.

Then came the second act.

2026: Anxiety in High Places

This is where it gets interesting. Starting in November 2025 and extending well into Q1 2026, the put/call IV spread began climbing again. NDX churned in a narrow range as market leadership shifted.

The coordinated bombing campaign in Iran shifted sentiment rapidly in the month of March the vol spread had reached another peak around ~13% as headline risk came roaring back. The vol spread was elevated by any measure, and even more notable given that NDX was less than 5% off previous highs.

The narrative backdrop was real: concerns about geopolitical risk, valuation headwinds, and the lingering question of whether the 2025 recovery had legs. Investors were nervous even when the scoreboard looked okay. And, as in April 2025, the corollary was on the table. Call options were relatively inexpensive throughout this stretch, particularly for anyone willing to look past the anxiety and lean into potential upside.

The market looked past the headlines and press conferences and focused on increased earnings and record profit margins.

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By the Numbers:

Source: Nasdaq

By the Numbers:

Source: Nasdaq

Right Now: The Fear Premium Has Left the Building

The next chapter is being written as I write. Since late March when NDX closed below 23,000, the index surged nearly 30%, settling just above 30,000 on May 26th. Along the way, multiple all-time highs have been established.

Meanwhile, the put/call IV spread collapsed in concert, falling to 3.94%. As of late May, we’re near the lowest reading in the entire 17-month dataset.

The fear premium has been almost entirely unwound. Investors who were urgently buying downside protection in January and February are now looking up, not down. Call demand has surged in relative terms. Skew has flipped from "hedge everything" to "where's the upside?"

In the past, I’ve referred to periods like this as Alfred E. Neuman markets. “What, Me Worry?”

What Does It Mean?

The symmetry here is almost poetic. When NDX was near its 2025 lows, fear was peaking and calls were at their cheapest relative levels. Now, with the index near record highs, the mood has reversed. Calls are priced at a relative premium compared to those stress-period lows and puts are arguably cheap.

Whether the current skew environment reflects genuine conviction, a reduction in macro uncertainty, or just the market exhaling after a long stretch of anxiety is a question without a clean answer. The skew data is clear: the market's “mood ring” has gone from deep red to a cheerful green in a remarkably short period of time.

For NDX options participants, that's not just interesting context, it’s the backdrop against which every expression of risk or opportunity could be evaluated.

The feelings and forecast keep changing. Check the right instruments. As always: dress for the weather you see, not the weather you want.

Keep coming back.