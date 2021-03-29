Markets Mixed Again, Led Down by Russell 2000

The Dow Jones has closed in positive territory in each of the past three regular trading days, +0.3% on the day, just shy of 100 points total. The S&P 500, which was touch and go to the very end of the session, closed down a trifle: -0.08%. The Nasdaq finished 0.60% lower, while the Russell 2000 took another bath today, down 2.83%. The small-cap index appears to be off its all-time highs two weeks ago to the day, now down more than 9% over that period.



This will be a significant week for economic reads, but there was nothing released of note this Monday. Other than the “margin call heard ‘round the world” at Archegos Capital, where initial reports point to mismanagement at the top and has already hit bigger companies like Credit Suisse CS, there wasn’t much for investors to take their cues from today. That changes with this week’s monthly employment prints, along with home prices from early in Q1 and Manufacturing rates.



Tomorrow brings us Case-Shiller home prices for January, followed by Wednesday’s ADP ADP private-sector payroll report, Thursday’s Initial and Continuing Jobless Claims and Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report from the U.S. government. Also, Markit PMI and ISM Manufacturing results for March will also be out, both of which are expected to gain slightly month over month.



Questions or comments about this article and/or its author? Click here>>



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP): Get Free Report



Credit Suisse Group (CS): Get Free Report



SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.