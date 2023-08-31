News & Insights

Markets may have undone some of the ECB's work: Schnabel

Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

August 31, 2023 — 03:02 am EDT

Written by Balazs Koranyi for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Euro zone growth is weaker than predicted just a few months ago but this does not automatically void the need for more rate hikes, especially as markets are undoing some of the European Central Bank's work, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said.

"Real risk-free rates have declined across the maturity spectrum," Schnabel said on Thursday. "This decline could counteract our efforts to bring inflation back to target in a timely manner."

While Schnabel kept her options open for the September policy meeting she also argued that trading a rate hike now for a promise to hold rates high for longer would be unsound economics.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Alison Williams)

((Balazs.Koranyi@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 623; Reuters Messaging: balazs.koranyi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.