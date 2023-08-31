Markets may have undone some of the ECB's work: Schnabel

FRANKFURT, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Euro zone growth is weaker than predicted just a few months ago but this does not automatically void the need for more rate hikes, especially as markets are undoing some of the European Central Bank's work, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said.

"Real risk-free rates have declined across the maturity spectrum," Schnabel said on Thursday. "This decline could counteract our efforts to bring inflation back to target in a timely manner."

While Schnabel kept her options open for the September policy meeting she also argued that trading a rate hike now for a promise to hold rates high for longer would be unsound economics.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Alison Williams)

