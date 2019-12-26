Markets March Higher in Holiday-Thinned Trading Session

Market Movers

Mortgage applications for the week ending 12/20 fell -5.3%

US Jobless Claims for w/e 21-Dec 222K vs. consensus 220K; Continuing Claims for w/e 14-Dec 1719K vs. 1697K

Bloomberg’s index of Consumer Comfort increased to 62.3 in the week ending 12/22 from 61.1 the previous reading

Charlie’s Commentary

Tuesday's holiday shortened market tended to be pretty predictable after Monday posted new all time highs for all three major indexes. At the 1:00 pm closing, The Dow fell 36.08 points to 28,515.45, while the S&P 500 slipped -0.63 points finished the day little changed at 3,223.38. The Nasdaq Composite rose slightly by +7.24 points to hit a new record high of 8,952.88, posting its ninth consecutive record close for the first time since 1998. Volume was very low due to the abbreviated session and instructions given to the junior traders manning the desks to not take any risk. Christmas Eve marked the official start of the Santa Claus rally period, which happens on the final five trading days of the year and the first two tradings days of the new year. Stocks have had strong performance during those trading days with the S&P 500 averaging a 1.3% gain since 1950, according to Ye Olde Stock Trader’s Almanac.

Today’s trading session appears to be a quietly positive one with many traders still on holiday through New Years and European, Hong Kong, Australian and Canadian markets closed. The day after Christmas marks another retail milestone with many shoppers expected to hit the stores with returns. UPS expects 1 million returns during the period from today through January 1st. And speaking of retail in general, overall retail sales increased by 3.4% this holiday season. While that seems relatively modest, one has to consider that the 2019 holiday retail season started on Thanksgiving day November 28th. That was a week later than last year’s Thanksgiving on Nov. 22, leaving retailers with six fewer days to drive sales between Thanksgiving and Christmas. According to Mastercard, SpendingPulse e-commerce sales rose to record highs this year. E-commerce sales made up 14.6% of total retail sales and rose 18.8% from the 2018 period. Within e-commerce sales, the apparel category registered stronger-than-expected growth, rising 17% vs last year according to Mastercard. Sales at department stores fell 1.8%.

On the trade front we are aware of a few sound bites with little or no new news to report. On Tuesday President Trump commented that a “deal is getting done” and that a formal signing ceremony with Chinese President Xi Jinping will be scheduled in January. This morning a Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman said that they had been in close touch with the US Trade Representatives to finalize last minute details of a Phase 1 trade agreement. As David Byrne would say “same as it ever was”.

Looking at the economic calendar we had the jobless claims report hit at 8:45. Jobless claims for the week ending 12/21 fell by 13,000 to an adjusted 222,000. The monthly average of new claims rose by 2,250 to 228,000. That is the highest level since February. Continuing claims decreased by 6,000 to 1.72 million during the week ending 12/14. Buoyed by record stock prices, low unemployment and steady wage increases, the consumer comfort index for the week ending December 22nd, increased to 62.3 from 61.1. That was the highest reading since July with the personal finance gauge the strongest in nine weeks. What is even more impressive about this number is that it comes after the House voted to impeach President Trump indicating that consumers felt this was more of a sideshow than something they should be genuinely concerned about

Oil is catching a bid today, trading at its highest levels in three months after a report released on Tuesday by the American Petroleum Institute indicated that US crude stockpiles fell by 7.9 million barrels last week, significantly more than analysts’ had forecast. Gold is also trading higher as no new news regarding the signing of the Phase 1 trade deal is causing some concern among investors pushing them towards the commodity as a hedge.

Nine of eleven sectors are trading in positive territory led by Energy (+0.75%), Consumer Discretionary (+0.52%) and Technology (+0.42%). Lagging the markets are Healthcare (-0.02%), Industrials (-0.01%) and Materials (+0.14%).

Sector Recap

Brian’s Technical Take

The Bloomberg Commodity Index (BCOM) is having its best monthly performance (+5.3% MTD) since April of 2016 and the weekly price chart below suggests it may still be in the early stages of a longer term uptrend.

The BCOM Index (chart 1) has been range bound between 76 and 81 for the better part of the last six months. It’s up four consecutive weeks in December and this week it is just beginning to “break out” above the 81 resistance line. More importantly the weekly RSI (measure of momentum) is itself breaking out above a clearly defined 14-month resistance line and is now at 18-month highs. The breakout in price carries a minimum measured move +6% to the 86 level, while last year’s highs are 13% above last sale.

Gold, oil, and copper have a combined 37% weighting in the index. Copper, +8.2% MTD, is having its best monthly performance in two years. Both WTI (11.9% MTD) and Brent (+8.7% MTD) crude are having their best month since January. Gold is up a relatively modest 3.3% MTD, however the daily period chart (below Chart 2) shows this week it is “breaking out” above (i) a key resistance at the 1,480 level, and (ii) its declining trend line originating from its 2019 highs made in September.

The BCOM Index has plenty left to prove as this month’s 5.4% gain represents nearly all of 2019’s performance, +5.9% YTD. However, with global central banks in easing mode, trade tensions deescalating, and a global economic recovery seemingly underway, there are reasons to believe the previously underperforming commodity asset class can and should turn things around. The recent price action in commodities seems to suggest that process is underway.

