Markets Lower on Trade Murkiness

NASDAQ Composite -0.36% Dow -0.14% S&P 500 -0.19% Russell 2000 -0.58%

NASDAQ Advancers: 906 Decliners: 1420

Today’s Volume (vs. Wednesday) +4.54%

Crude +1.79%, Gold -0.33%

Market Movers

US Jobless Claims for w/e 16-Nov 227K vs. consensus 217K; Continuing Claims for w/e 9-Nov 1695K vs. consensus 1690K

November US Philadelphia Fed Index +10.4 vs. consensus +6.9; November New Orders +8.4 vs +26.2 in October.

Bloomberg consumer comfort for the period ending November 17 came in at 59.1 vs previous period’s reading of 58.0

October US Existing Home Sales 5.46M vs. consensus 5.49M

Charles Schwab Corp is reportedly buying TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.

Charlie’s Commentary

The other shoe dropped on the trade negotiation tug of war at about 1:00 pm yesterday afternoon. The markets were already feeling the effects of China’s ire after the Senate passed legislation to protect Hong Kong’s citizen’s rights, when a Reuters report crossed the tape stating that a phase 1 deal might not occur until 2020. That took equities down another leg before recovering somewhat into the close. The Dow closed down -0.40% while the S&P 500 slipped -0.38% and Nasdaq fell -0.51%. The Russell 2000 which was up for most of the morning dropped -0.42%. Materials was the worst performer, followed by communication services, industrials and technology. Defensive names held up and energy was best performer.

Today, we are greeted with more news on the trade roller coaster as a Wall Street Journal report indicated that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He reportedly invited US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to Beijing to sit down for further negotiations. There has been no indication so far if that invitation has been accepted. Vice Premier He also reportedly stated that he was “cautiously optimistic” about reaching a phase 1 deal with the US in a speech Wednesday in Beijing at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum. Additionally, the South China Morning Post reported that the US and China are on the doorstep of a deal even though the removal of tariffs is holding up discussions. That report, citing a source close to the Trump Administration, also suggested the December 15 tariff deadline is apt to be postponed. All of this positive news. comes after both the House and the Senate passed two bills intended to support protesters in Hong Kong much to China’s stated dismay. The bill now gets routed to the President's desk for approval or rejection potentially creating yet another stumbling block for the trade deal to progress. Interesting times indeed.

On the economic calendar, we have The Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook for November that came in at 10.4, much better than the consensus estimate of 6.0. Initial jobless claims for the week ending November 16th came in at 227,000 vs. the consensus estimate of 218,000. That was a five month high reflecting seasonal swings in employment before the start of the holiday season. The number of applications for unemployment benefits was revised up by 2,000 in the prior week to 227,000. The monthly average of new claims nationwide rose by 3,500 to 221,000. The number of people already collecting unemployment benefits, or continuing claims, increased by 3,000 to 1.69 million. That number is still near the lowest level since the early 1970s. Consumer comfort for the period ending November 17 rose to 59.1 from the previous reading of 58.0. Finally contract closings on existing home sales increased to a 5.46 million annual rate in October an increase of 1.9% from September as falling mortgage rates are enticing buyers into the market. This represents the third advance in the last four months

Oil is catching a bid this morning on a Reuters report that OPEC and its allies are likely to extend output cuts into 2020 when they meet next month with non-OPEC producer Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin was quoted as saying that Russia and OPEC had a common goal of keeping the oil market balanced and predictable. Russia would continue to cooperate fully with OPEC. Gold is trading in mixed territory based on the mixed signals emanating from the trade talks between China and the US. With so much he said she said traders don’t want to commit to the shiny metal with any conviction.

From a sector perspective Energy leads (+0.50%) followed by Communications (0.01%) and Financials (-0.13%). Lagging the market are Real Estate (-0.81%), Consumer Staples (-0.57%) and Technology (-0.54%).

Sector Recap

Brian’s Technical Take

Rates have been behaving very “technical” as of late meaning they have responded well to traditional technical signals. In the 10/3 MIDDAY Update we noted the UST 2YR yield, after a steep 12-month decline, was setting up for a bullish reversal. Looking back that day marked a two year low. Time will tell if it is THE low, but so far so good. With the Fed’s monetary policy seemingly on hold, the 2YR yield could chop around current levels for some time.

Earlier this month in the 11/7 MIDDAY Update we noted the 10YR Yield was approaching a near term top and due for a pullback. That day marked the high. A few days later in the 11/13 MIDDAY Update we went into a deeper dive and said the pullback in the UST 10YR yield could see support at the 20-day or 50-day moving average. The 20-day did act as temporary support, but after three sessions it gave way. The more 50-day sma is now attempting to be the more reliable support line its shorter average could not.

Time frame is always important and context is key. A single session’s price action is often not dependable in terms of assessing the bigger picture. Admittedly it’s hard to say where we are right now with rates due in part to the swinging U.S.–China trade headlines, particularly in the last 24 hours. I like how small cap equities are setting up, the increasing number of previously underperforming industries breaking out to fresh highs, and the same for many global benchmarks. Thus my bias is for the long end of the yield curve is higher. If not, we adjust. All good. Sometimes we try and forecast, sometimes we just do play by play. At the very least we are identifying risk levels based on price, momentum, relative strength, moving averages, intermarket analysis, etc.

If the 50-day sma, now 1.75%, does not hold and the UST 10 YR yield breaks lower, more interesting will be to see what happens at the recent pivot low, 1.67%. If this level gives way, then the three month uptrend of higher lows and higher highs will be broken. That is not the end all be all, but at a minimum it suggests a longer period of range-bound price action is at hand.

From a glass half full perspective I am looking/hoping for the long yield (chart 1) to hold at either of these two potential support lines and reverse higher as it likely would indicate continued “risk-on” sentiment within equities. That should re-steepen the curve, which has flattened over the prior two plus weeks, and I suspect would bode well for rate sensitive financials which accordingly have also seen a recent pullback.

The KBW Regional Bank Index (KRX, Chart 2) is itself in a three month uptrend of higher lows and higher highs. It has given back ~4% from its November highs and is now testing minor support at the 102 level representing a price gap back on 11/4. If the long end of the curve continues to decline then I suspect it will take the KRX along for the ride. At that point the ~100 level could be the next target where a price gap from mid-October resides and lines up nicely with the rising trend line from the August and October lows.

