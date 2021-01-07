Markets Like Democratic Victories In Georgia—Here’s Why You Should Remain Cautious

Georgia is on the minds of investors this week, as Senate run-off elections wrap the last unfinished business of the 2020 election.

Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock has defeated incumbent Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler, making history as Georgia’s first Black senator, and Democrat Jon Ossoff defeated incumbent Republican Senator David Perdue.

The results leave the Democrats in complete control of Congress as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to assume office. Investors couldn’t be happier at the prospect.

Stocks rose and bond prices dropped as investors bet that Democratic hegemony in Washington D.C. would increase the likelihood of yet more stimulus spending to buttress the coronavirus-ravaged economy.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose above 1% for the first time since March 2020, a sign that quicker economic growth may be on the horizon. Similar bullishness emerged after Republicans gained control in the 2016 election and tax relief became more likely.

While you may be inclined to join the buying spree, it’s worth remembering that narratives don’t always become reality, and you’re better off sticking with the amount of risk that you can reasonably tolerate rather than succumb to headier dreams of quick riches.

Why Stocks Are Rising Now

After the November elections, it looked likely that Biden would inherit a divided Congress. While Democrats held a narrow advantage in the House of Representatives, Republicans were poised to keep the Senate. All they had to do was win one of the two run-off elections in Georgia.

They seemed to have failed on that front.

With Ossoff and Warnock, there will be 50 Senators caucusing with the Democrats, facing off against 50 GOP Senators. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would provide the tie-breaking vote in the Senate.

Democrats stand a strong chance to enact their agenda, starting with a third stimulus bill. Even after the $2.2 trillion effort in March and the $900 billion compromise in December, Congress has unfinished business. Top of the list would be another $2,000 in direct payments, as well as billions for local and state governments.

“[I]f Democrats secure both Georgia Senate seats, it increases the likelihood of some additional moderate COVID fiscal relief,” notes Wells Fargo Securities Michael Pugliese. “It also likely creates the circumstances under which a significantly scaled back version of Biden’s broader economic policy platform could become law through bipartisanship or budget reconciliation.”

The prospect of hundreds of billions more in deficit spend makes investors as happy as a pig in mud. More money in your pocket will result in higher spending, wider corporate profits and greater return on stocks.

Democrats Lack an Overwhelming Majority in Congress

Nevertheless, Democratic control is a mile wide but an inch deep.

The Senate is perfectly divided, while Democrats lost a number of seats in the House bringing their total to just 222. When every seat is filled, you’d need 218 votes to gain a majority. That means Democrats can barely afford any defections if they want to pass anything, lest they garner Republican support.

Biden ran on an ambitious policy agenda that called for billions in spending on infrastructure and social insurance programs, as well as higher taxes to help pay for them. Republicans may be out of the majority in the Senate, but they still hold the power to gum up legislative efforts through the filibuster. And Republicans are loathed to raise taxes.

Moreover, Congressional Democrats are hardly a monolith. Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia ain’t exactly the same as Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from New York. If either doesn’t support a bill, it’s unlikely to go anywhere. Recall that similar disagreements nearly quashed President Obama’s effort to pass health care reform—and he had much wider majorities in both the Senate and the House.

Should intranecine battles stifle Democratic Party efforts to enact a third stimulus bill or make much progress on the long-elusive infrastructure bill, investors may regret their optimism and stocks could struggle.

What Should You Do

Instead of following the latest electoral or legislative developments on Twitter, it’s better to step back and digest a bit of perspective.

First off, 2021 was already posed to be a good year. President Trump just signed the $900 billion relief bill, replete with $600 direct payments that have mostly already been distributed and enhanced unemployment benefits for those struggling to find work, that should provide wind at the back of the U.S. economy.

The Federal Reserve has not only kept interest rates at near zero levels and purchased trillions in bonds, but announced it will allow for a period of modestly higher inflation, thereby letting the economy run a bit hotter for longer before it slams down on the breaks by raising rates.

State governments are actually in less bad shape than many feared, and households are holding up surprisingly well. The personal savings rate skyrocketed and credit card debt has declined. More are better able to weather a disaster without going into the red than before Covid-19.

Ending the Covid Pandemic May Matter More

Perhaps most importantly, vaccines are slowly making their way into the arms of millions of Americans.

“The greater upside from vaccines may be the restoration of confidence,” said Leuthold Group’s chief investment strategist James Paulsen in a research note. “If health and economic fears subside, even if not eliminated, animal spirits will return.” Paulsen expects the economy to grow by 6% in 2021.

More broadly, your investment portfolio should not be determined by whether Democrats control 49 seats in the Senate or 50. This may be especially true if you were disappointed by the outcome in Georgia and 2020 more broadly.

Investors whose political party is out of power tend to become less optimistic about the economy, which can result in a more conservative asset allocation than is appropriate, thus sacrificing future returns.

“The Democrats’ small lead in both the Senate and the House will make it tougher than many believe to pass tax hikes, impose regulation and enact some of the other market unfriendly policies that investors have been worried about under a Blue Wave scenario,” said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer for Newport, Calif.-based Bahnsen Group David Bahnsen.

Democrats who feared a Trump victory would tank the stock market missed out on years of the longest bull market in history.

As boring as it sounds, then, the recent turnup is just one blip in your life as an investor. Don’t make it more than that.

