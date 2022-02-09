Markets Keep Rally Going; DIS, UBER, TWLO Up on Beats

Indexes closed near session highs Wednesday, on having already baked-in a 25 basis-point rate hike for March (but not a 50-bps raise) and a waning Omicron variant opening yet another light at the end of the tunnel. The Dow rose another +306 points, +0.86% on the day; the Nasdaq performed even better: +296 points or +2.08%; the S&P 500 put up another +1.45% of its own; and the Russell 2000 rides a now-four-day winning streak, +1.86%.



Wholesale inventories for December were revised down from +2.5% last reported to +2.2% this time around — demonstrating a slight loosening of goods availability that may lead to softer pricing in the near future. The 10-year Treasury yield continues to moderate at 1.95%, while the 2-year is now at 1.37%. Pricing in the hike, these are now not unexpected moves. Even more importantly, they are now more or less accounted for in the greater indexes.



The Walt Disney Company DIS shares rose +8.5% after Wednesday’s close on much better earnings and sales than expected in its fiscal Q1: earnings of $1.06 per share zoomed past the 57 cents in the Zacks consensus (and more than tripled the 32 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter), on revenues of $21.8 billion, which beat the $21.2 billion our analysts were expecting.



Disney+ subscriber numbers came in higher than anticipated: 129.8 million versus 125.8 million expected. Its Parks, Experiences and Products segment jumped on looser pandemic policies, with growth of over 100% year over year. The company never gives guidance, but has now beaten earnings estimates in six of the past seven quarters.



Uber UBER also enjoys a nice bump post-earnings release, +6.5% after gaining +4.8% in anticipation of its Q4 report: swinging to earnings of 44 cents per share from an expected -33 cents, the ride-share leader also accelerated past expectations on the top-line: $5.78 billion versus $5.39 billion. Q4 Gross Bookings outpaced expectations, while Delivery and Trips came up a tad short estimates. Freight, on the other hand, brought in $1.08 billion for the quarter, from an expected $807.8 million.



Cloud software firm Twilio TWLO shares rocketed +23% following its Q4 report, after a basically as-expected -20 cents per share on the bottom line was eclipsed by a big beat on the top-line: $842.8 million versus $768.9 million in the Zacks consensus. Guidance for Q1 was more of the same: lower on the bottom line but higher on the top. And with a growth tech company like Twilio, revenues are far more important than earnings at its current stage.



Questions or comments about this article and/or its author? Click here>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.