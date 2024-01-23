Markets Hitting All-Time Highs, Netflix and Tesla Earnings in Focus

A mostly graphical daily curated roundup of the markets and the economy from Nasdaq's IR team.

#marketseverywhere | "S&P 500 companies are reporting lackluster 4Q23 results and forward guidance though it is still very early in the season." -JPM's Marko Kolanovic

"The activity momentum has generally decelerated in Q4, which calls for a sequential weakness in earnings delivery - top chart. In addition, pricing indicators are softening further, and corporate guidances might be muted by the renewed supply disruptions and the lack of visibility regarding the consumer outlook in particular, given some tough comps." -JPM's Mislav Matejka

* source: JP Morgan

| China Weighs Stock Market Rescue Package Backed by $278B -BBG

* source: CNBC

| rate cut timing getting pushed back | "futures are now pricing in just a 42% chance of a Fed rate cut by March (49% Friday), which is a big shift from the end of 2023, when a cut by March was fully priced in" -Deutsche Bank Jim Reid

* source: JP Morgan

* source: Yardeni Research

* source: Deutsche Bank

1) KEY TAKEAWAYS

1) Equities MIXED / Oil LOWER/ Gold + Dollar + TYields HIGHER

-markets hitting all time highs | EUR investment grade spreads reached their tightest level in 21 months | Bank of Japan kept its ultra-dovish policy unchanged | Netflix + TSLA earnings in focus | Fed quiet period

DJ -0.2% S&P500 +0.1% Nasdaq +0.1% R2K +0.5% Cdn TSX +0.3%

Stoxx Europe 600 -0.3% APAC stocks HIGHER, 10YR TYield = 4.138%

Dollar HIGHER, Gold $2,023, WTI -0%, $75; Brent -0%, $80, Bitcoin $38,633

2) As per JPM's investor survey, equity market sentiment is neutral to slightly bullish...

3) 2024 = hard economic landing, soft landing, or no landing?

Recession signal from leading index indicators are pessimistic

* source: Oxford Economics

4) "Recent weeks have seen an increasingly optimistic narrative in markets" | "measures of financial conditions are easier than at any time in the last two years" | "But can this be sustained?"

* source: Deutsche Bank's Henry Allen

5) An uneven market performance: since Jan 2023, Nasdaq Index > S&P 500 > Russell 2000 (small caps)

6) "Magnificent 7 stocks have delivered incredible returns over the years..."

* source: Piper Sandler

7) Supply chain concerns?

* source: Oxford Economics

8) Services inflation > Goods inflation...

* source: Oxford Economics

9) "The latest ECB Bank Lending Survey (BLS) was out this morning and it showed that aggregate conditions (supply and demand for credit) are now catching up with the subdued composite PMIs" -Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid

* source: Deutsche Bank

10) THIS WEEK:

"Growth indicators will be in focus with key releases including the preliminary Q4 GDP reading in the US and the global flash PMIs.

On the inflation front, there will be prints for US PCE and Tokyo CPI.

In US politics, the spotlight will be on the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday.

From central banks, there will be decisions from the BoJ, the ECB and the BoC, with the ECB's bank lending survey also due." -Deutsche Bank

* source: Barclays' Emmanuel Cau

2) Nasdaq Investor Flows by Mashaal Tahir

-Retail traders were big buyers of equities in a holiday shortened week as they bought in the Energy sector

-Long only continued to offload within the Energy and Technology sectors

-Oil was higher on the week with AI optimism fueling an upside in Tech names

-Hedge funds mostly bought in the Energy sector trailed by the Technology sector

-Passive investors had universal selling in all the sectors except Industrials as they rotated out of the Energy, Financials and Consumer Cyclicals sectors

* source: Nasdaq

3) ESG, COMPILED BY NATHAN GREENE

Ontario Teachers’ Continues to Advocate for Strong Climate Oversight in 2024 Proxy Voting Guidelines - OTPP

-The 2024 Guidelines establish heightened expectations of Audit Committees, including climate literacy as a core competency for its members. Climate related impacts must be evaluated when reviewing budgets, performance, and M&A activity. Additionally, the Audit Committee should understand environmental and reporting related requirements for companies.



Interest in Credit Suisse-Pioneered ESG Debt Swaps Is Soaring - BNN

-Up until a few years ago, Credit Suisse was the only commercial bank arranging debt for nature swaps, bringing in private investors to help sovereign refinancings tied to nature conservation commitments.

-Now, other banks are currently vying for a regional share of the market that Barclays estimates has the potential to grow to $800 billion.

4) MARKETS, MACRO, CORPORATE NEWS

BOJ signals conviction on hitting inflation goal hawkish tilt- RTRS

hawkish tilt- Bank of England may start cutting interest rates in Q2 as inflation eases- RTRS

as inflation eases- January 2024 euro area bank lending survey-ECB

bank lending ECB staff say Christine Lagarde doing poor job as president, union survey- FT

union survey- Chinese stocks rebound as officials consider market rescue package- BBG

as package- China selloff leads to record $38 trillion gap with US stocks-BBG

to with BIS chief says central banks on cusp of holy grail: a soft landing- RTRS

of a soft landing- Japan's pay needs to grow 3.6% to outpace inflation , think tanks say- NIKKEI

, think tanks say- EU’s €800bn recovery fund held back by red tape , industry chief warns- FT

, industry chief warns- Producer prices rise 0.1 pct in Dec. on higher agriculture goods, gas costs- YNA

gas costs- January set to break record as busiest for new US corporate bonds-RTRS

to for new India tops Hong Kong as world’s fourth-largest stock market- BBG

Hong Kong as US regulator hits back at banks over criticism of tougher capital rules-FT

of tougher Israel proposes 2-month fighting pause in Gaza for release all hostages- AXIOS

for release all hostages- U.S. expands attacks on Houthi s with new strikes in Yemen- NYT

s with new strikes in Yemen- Turkey parliament set to vote on Sweden’s NATO bid this week- BBG

this week- Red Sea reroutings further disrupt car supply chains , warn shipping execs- FT

, warn shipping execs- Iran is 'directly involved' in Yemen Houthi rebel ship attacks-AP

is in China says may retaliate against US’s‘hegemonic’ chip war-BBG

Petrobras expects to buy domestic wind, solar stakes this year, CEO says- RTRS

CEO says- Samsung races Apple to develop blood sugar monitor doesn’t break skin- BBG

doesn’t break skin- CD&R seeks to exit core & main stake via share sale- BBG

via share sale- Blackstone is said to prepare Baltic bank Luminor for a sale-BBG

for a Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly set to face new challenger in weight-loss race- FT

in race- China regulator removes draft video game rules website; shares jump- RTRS

website; shares jump- Cellnex considers Polish unit stake sale , taps advisers – sources- RTRS

, taps advisers – sources- Investors to look for AI-powered gains during Big Tech earnings season- FT

during season- Boeing faces more pressure as United CEO vents frustrations-BBG

as Sanofi to buy Inhibrx for $2.2 billion in rare-disease push- BBG

in rare-disease push- Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang made a quiet Lunar New Year’s trip to China-FOR

Oil/Energy Headlines: 1) US crude inventories likely dip 3 million barrels to near three-month low-PLATTS 2) Red Sea oil tension may revive Russia-Saudi spat-RTRS 3) Russian crude shipments hit by storms and baltic drone strike-BBG 4) Saudi Arabia puts market share on the line to bolster oil prices-PLATTS 5) Norway's December gas output hits record, oil beats forecast-RTRS 6) What is Novatek’s Ust-Luga fuel terminal and why was it attacked?-RTRS