Markets, GE Q1 Mixed; UPS Beats Big

Tuesday, April 27, 2021



Many, many top companies are reporting earnings this morning — and we have Alphabet GOOGL and Starbucks SBUX after today’s close — but we only have time to go through a few. Markets are again mixed, as the tech-inspired earnings of this week bring a new rotation back out of cyclical stocks.



United Parcel Service UPS put up a legitimate blowout quarter for Q121, far surpassing expectations in the Zacks consensus: $2.77 per share topped the $1.67 per share expected — more than double the year-ago quarter’s $1.15 — on $22.91 billion in revenues, which beat our estimates by 12.4%. It’s an extraordinary story of a company that made the most of increased delivery demand services. Shares are up 8.5% in the pre-market, more than doubling year-to-date totals. For more on UPS’ earnings, click here.



Q1 earnings results for General Electric GE this morning represents a mixed quarter, as the U.S. giant remains in turnaround, like an aircraft carrier on the high seas. Earnings per share beat by a penny (+50%) to 3 cents from 2 cents, while $17.12 billion missed expectations by 2.6%. These also pale a bit to the year-ago quarter’s 5 cents per share and $20.52 billion, respectively. The question is whether its Aviation business will continue to be an albatross, will it swing back or be jettisoned off? For more on GE’s earnings, click here.



Eli Lilly & Co. LLY came in light for the second time in the last four quarters, posting earnings per share of $1.87 which missed the $2.12 in the Zacks consensus. Revenues in the quarter of $6.8 billion missed our estimate by 1.23%, though were up from the $5.86 billion posted in the year-ago quarter. Lilly shares have traded almost in line with the S&P 500 year to date, but are down 2.7% on the news in today’s pre-market. For more on LLY’s earnings, click here.



