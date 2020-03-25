Market's Focus Shifts to What's in the Stimulus Bill

Stocks opened near the break-even line after the U.S. Senate and White House negotiators reached agreement on a $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill.

Optimism ahead of that deal led to the best one-day gain for the Dow industrials since 1933. Announced shortly after midnight, the $2 trillion package will enhance unemployment benefits and send direct checks to households. The bill, which is expected to be voted on by the Senate Wednesday afternoon, will also offer loans to businesses and more resources to hospitals.

Shortly after the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 668.77 points, or 3.2%, at 21,373.68, while the S&P 500 was up 2.2% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.7%. Oil ticked down, with the price of West Texas Intermediate falling 2.4% to $23.68 a barrel. The price of gold fell 2.1% to $1,625.40 an ounce.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index whittled a 4.3% gain down to 0.6% and the German DAX turned a 4% gain into a 10.8% loss. Tuesday’s 8.4% surge for the Stoxx 600 marked the biggest one-day percentage gain since November 2008.

Asian markets rose sharply, with the Nikkei 225 index surging 8%.

In the U.S., where newly detected cases have soared past those in Iran, Germany, and Spain, infections totaled 55,225 cases and 802 deaths, the Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering’s Centers for Systems Science and Engineering said in a Wednesday update.

New York state remains the worst hit with 25,665 cases as of Tuesday afternoon. Spain reported more than 700 deaths on Wednesday, a record.

The Senate reconvenes at noon and is expected to easily pass the legislation, which will then go to the House of Representatives.

Stocks seen as likely to benefit from the package were making big gains. Boeing (BA) stock was up 17% on hopes that the stimulus bill would help it manage through its current problems, while shares of Delta Air Lines (DAL), American Airlines (AAL), and United Airlines (UAL) were up 17%, 16%, and 15%, respectively.

Target (TGT) sales were off 2.5% after the big box retailer withdrew its financial forecasts and said it would scale back planned investments. Even though Target has seen an increase in sales as shoppers rush to stock their shelves, the retailer has also seen higher costs tied to increasing pay and benefits for workers and keeping stores stocked and clean.

Nike (NKE) shares surged 9% following the release of its fiscal third-quarter results. The apparel company noted that it is beginning to see a recovery in China, where it had closed stores amid the coronavirus outbreak there.

Facebook (FB) shares slipped 2% after the company said Tuesday that despite increased engagement on its site, ad revenue has dipped—echoing comments social media rival Twitter (TWTR) made earlier this week.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) shares climbed 2.4% after the company said it was cutting its chief executive’s pay by 81% and that other employee salaries will be cut by 30% as the company tries to preserve cash amid low oil prices. Occidental slashed its dividend earlier this month.

