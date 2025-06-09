Markets Flat on No Economic or Trade News; Apple Flops at WWDC

Monday, June 9, 2025



Market indexes closed off their highs on a mild day of trading to start a new week on the stock market. The small-cap Russell 2000 index took an early lead and kept up the strength it’s been demonstrating over the past month, +10% (though still -4% year to date). The S&P 500 remained above the 6000 threshold, albeit narrowly.



The Dow came in unched at 0.00% today, partly due to to a -1.2% drop at Apple AAPL following its lackluster performance during its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) today, which unveiled its new Liquid Glass software design and iOS revamp, but was light on details how it would compete on the AI front. Apple shares are now down -29.5% from 52-week highs reached the day after Xmas last year.



The S&P only gained +0.09% on the day, while the Nasdaq grew +61 points, or +0.31%, on the session. The Russell, propelled again by Direct-to-Consumer telehealth firm Hims & Hers HIMS up another +0.9% (+135% year to date), rose +0.57% today, leading the major indexes this Monday.



Tariff News Today

We saw no new trade deals made today, though market participants remain positive that they will be forthcoming. Aside from an outline of an agreement with Great Britain, the U.S. has forged no trade deals since his launch of massive reciprocal tariffs on all of its trading partners for “Liberation Day” on April 2nd. One week later, President Trump paused these tariffs for 90 days.



Incidentally, this means the pause on these draconian tariff levels expires one month from today. We expect that the closer we get to this date without any major trade deals being inked, this positive sentiment among traders and investors may begin to move the opposite direction. Indexes over the past month are up between +3.7% (Dow) and +9.3% (Nasdaq).



Earnings Report After the Close: CASY Up +7%

Casey’s General Stores CASY reported a robust fiscal Q4 after today’s close, with earnings of $2.63 per share beating the Zacks consensus by a whopping 70 cents and swinging to positive earnings growth of +12.4% year over year. Revenues of $3.99 billion outstrode the $3.97 billion analysts were looking for.



Same-store sales increased +1.7% and the Midwestern convenience store chain upped its dividend another +14% to 57 cents per share — its 26th-straight increase. This marks the eighth straight quarterly earnings beat. Casey’s shares are now trading at new all-time highs.



