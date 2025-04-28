Markets Fight Back to Flattish; Q1 After the Close: FFIV, CDNS & More

Monday, April 28, 2025



Considering how the sky had been falling for much of this month on Wall Street, we’re not doing so badly overall. Today saw a mid-day dip across major indexes, but rebounded into the green by the end of the session — all but the tech-heavy Nasdaq.



The Dow gained +114 points on the day, +0.28% — after hitting -244 points at its session lows — while the S&P 500 finished +0.06%, essentially flat. The Nasdaq was mostly flat today, as well: -0.10%, while the small-cap Russell 2000 rose +0.41%. From the moment tariffs were put on (and a week later kicked 90 days down the road), we’re -4.8% on the Dow, -2.55% on the S&P 500, -2.3% on the Russell 2000 and a mere -1.36% on the Nasdaq.



The question is: will we regain these levels, and if so, what if we have few meaningful trade deals by July 10th — the end of the 90-day tariff suspension. This crawl back from the depths three weeks ago has been demonstrative of a market that still prefers to be bullish, and will not wait for hard evidence of a stabilized global trade environment to send shares back toward pre-tariff levels.





Q1 Earnings Results After the Close



We had no major economic reports out this day — although see this morning’s AWS piece for an account of what’s to come this week — so we instead focus on Q1 earnings out after today’s closing bell:Cybersecurity company FFIV easily outperformed estimates on both top and bottom lines in its fiscal Q2 this afternoon, with earnings of $3.42 per share leaving the Zacks consensus $3.10 (and previous-year quarter’s $2.91 per share) in the dust. Revenues of $731 million in the quarter outpaced the $717 million anticipated. Next-quarter guidance came in slightly lower on earnings but ahead of estimates on sales. Shares are up +1% in late trading.Silicon Valley-based software firm CDNS surpassed expectations on earnings in its Q1 — $1.57 per share versus $1.49 projected — while just meeting estimates of $1.24 billion on the top line. The company reportedly detected no changes in customer behavior for the quarter, and keeps revenue guidance for next quarter in-line with earlier estimates.Automotive technology supplier NXPI also beat estimates on its bottom line after today’s close, with earnings of $2.64 per share outpacing expectations by a solid nickel on quarterly sales eking out a beat from the Zacks consensus: $2.84 billion versus $2.83 billion anticipated. CEO Kurt Sievers announced he will be stepping down in the autumn this year, to be replaced by Rafael Sotomayor.Steel producer NUE posted solid beats on both top and bottom lines — beating estimates that had been guided lower last month: earnings of 77 cents per share on $7.83 billion in revenues, surging beyond the 68 cents per share and $7.22 billion in sales expected, respectively. The company saw gains in each of its three segments.

