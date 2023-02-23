Markets Fight Back; BKNG Beats, SQ Mixed, WBD Misses

Market indices fought back from a midday slump to close in positive territory at the closing bell: the Dow was +110 points, +0.33%, the Nasdaq was +82 points, +0.72%, the S&P 500 +0.54% and the small-cap Russell 2000 +0.70%. The S&P, in particular, seems fairly resilient here at the 4000 level. Then again, we’re working off data coming in drips and drabs compared to earlier this month.



That said, tomorrow morning we get an important economic metric reporting: Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) for January. This is the inflation report that plugs directly into Fed models when they compute interest rate levels. And if January data from other metrics — Employment Situation, CPI & PPI, Imports/Exports, etc. — holds true tomorrow, we might expect a higher-than-expected PCE headline and core, both month over month and year over year. Current interest rates between +4.50-4.75% have by now caught the +4.4% core PCE year over year from last month.



After the close today, Booking.com BKNG shares are trading down -2% on solid beats for both top and bottom lines. Earnings of $24.74 per share outpaced the $20.97 in the Zacks consensus and almost $9 higher that the $15.83 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $4.05 billion bettered the $3.86 billion analysts were looking for. The Travel & Leisure space has kept up demand, even with prices creeping higher over the quarter.



In fact, when we compare Booking to its competitor Expedia EXPE, which reported earnings earlier, we see an improvement in Gross Bookings — not just from analyst expectations but in growth rate: bookings at Booking reached $27.3 billion, easily above the $26 billion anticipated for a +44% growth rate; Expedia posted Gross Bookings of +17%.



Block SQ also reported Q4 results this afternoon, although these were mixed: 22 cents per share missed by 5 cents from expectations and the company’s year-ago quarter. Revenues, on the other hand, came in at $4.65 billion — ahead of the $4.53 billion projected. Shares are down -5% for Jack Dorsey’s fintech company, which had been +14.7% year to date. Block (formerly Square) reported strong cash for the quarter and trends for January and February were higher.



Finally, Warner Bros Discovery WBD shares are selling off nearly -3% on its Q4 report out after the closing bell. A larger-than-expected loss of -86 cents per share was well off the -$0.03 expected, on revenues of $11.01 billion which were slightly shy of the $11.03 billion in the Zacks consensus. Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) subscriptions reached 96.1 million slightly beneath the 96.3 million, though the company posted far fewer losses in the quarter than expected.



Questions or comments about this article and/or its author? Click here>>

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Block, Inc. (SQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.