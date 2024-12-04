Markets Eye Federal Reserve’s Next Move Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak Wednesday at a New York Times event, marking his final public remarks before the Fed enters its quiet period ahead of the Dec. 17-18 meeting. Investors are closely watching for signals regarding the anticipated quarter-point rate cut, which would mark the Fed’s third consecutive reduction in interest rates. While Powell is unlikely to explicitly pre-commit, his comments will be scrutinized for any indication of alignment with recent dovish signals from Fed officials like Governor Christopher Waller.





Market expectations for a December rate cut have surged, bolstered by Waller’s assertion earlier this week that he is “leaning toward” another reduction. However, Powell’s November remarks emphasizing caution in policy adjustments tempered expectations at the time, creating uncertainty about how firmly the Fed will move. Upcoming data on inflation and employment will likely weigh heavily on the central bank’s decision as officials evaluate whether economic conditions justify further easing.





Market Overview:





Powell’s remarks may solidify expectations for a December rate cut.



Odds for a quarter-point cut are now at 4-to-1, reflecting recent dovish Fed comments.



Upcoming jobs and inflation data will shape the Fed’s final decision-making.



Key Points:



Fed officials signal a cautious approach amid economic uncertainties.



Core PCE inflation remains above the Fed’s 2% target, fueling deliberation.



Richmond and St. Louis Fed presidents emphasize data-driven policy decisions.



Looking Ahead:



Friday’s jobs report will play a pivotal role in confirming rate expectations.



Markets await Powell’s comments to gauge any change in Fed policy tone.



December’s decision could shape market sentiment heading into 2025.



The Fed is navigating a delicate balance, striving to maintain flexibility while addressing persistent inflationary pressures and robust labor market conditions. Powell’s ability to thread the needle will be key as investors prepare for the Fed’s final meeting of the year. While the odds favor a rate cut, his measured rhetoric may aim to keep expectations grounded in a data-driven approach.As economic policy remains in flux, Powell’s remarks will likely set the tone for market reactions in the weeks leading up to the December meeting. Traders will be listening intently for hints of alignment or divergence among Fed policymakers as they grapple with evolving economic conditions.This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

