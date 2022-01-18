Markets Down, Activision Up on Microsoft Buyout

Tuesday, January 18, 2022



Pre-market futures emerge from a dormant three-day weekend (commemorating Martin Luther King’s birthday Monday) with a sharp downturn in index activity: the Dow is -310 points at the hour, the Nasdaq -250 and the S&P 500 is -50 points. This continues the downward slope we’ve seen since the Dow and S&P set new record closing highs in the first trading week of the month.



Triggering this latest downward move can partially laid at the feet of the 10-year treasury bond yield, which ramped up to 1.82% — its highest level in two years. We also see a very disappointing Empire State index for January, which came in -0.7 from expectations of +25 — also the worst mark since the spring of 2020, when the initial impact of the pandemic was still resounding.



One stock bucking this downward trend is Activision Blizzard ATVI, which is up +38% in today’s pre-market on the unexpected announcement that it is being bought by Microsoft MSFT for $68.7 billion, or $95 per share. This morning’s gains brings the share price of the Call of Duty and Spiderman video game franchises to around $90 this morning. While still below recent ATVI highs, this announcement has also helped MSFT stock down -1.5%.



And Goldman Sachs GS also disappointed investors this morning, posting earnings of $10.81 per share versus the Zacks consensus of $12.10, which itself was basically in-line from year-ago earnings. Revenues in the quarter of $12.64 billion surpassed the $12.09 billion analysts were expecting, but following the Q4 release, shares of Goldman tumbled -4.2% in pre-market trading.



Like big banks JPMorgan and Citigroup last week, operating expenses have reportedly taken a bite out of Goldman’s earnings, with higher employee pay and benefits joining pricier tech investments. Expenses rose +23% year over year. This is only the third miss for the elite Wall Street investment bank in the past five years. Goldman Sachs stock grew +45% through all of 2021.



