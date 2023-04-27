Markets Close in the Green; AMZN, INTC & More Beat on Earnings

Market indices finally caught a bid for a full session today, after a series of early gains deteriorating by the close in previous trading days this week. Yesterday afternoon’s and this morning’s relative strength in earnings results from companies like Meta META and Caterpillar CAT. Markets opened in the positive across the four major indices and closed near session highs: the Dow gained +512 points, +1.54%; the S&P 500 +1.91%; the Nasdaq zoomed ahead +280 points, +2.37%; and the small-cap Russell 2000 was +1.20%.



This was a strong enough trading day to pull all these indices into positive territory for the past five trading days (save the Russell, which remains down nearly -2% over the past week). We did see a big miss on Pending Home Sales for March after the open — -5.2% versus expectations of +0.5% and +0.8% reported the previous month — but this will not likely be enough to switch on a light over voting Fed members’ heads to stand pat on interest rates next week. For the month, the indices are up from +3.6% (Nasdaq) to +4.4% (Dow), aside from the Russell, which is now nearly break-even.



Amazon AMZN beat expectations on both top and bottom lines in its Q1 report out after the closing bell: earnings of 31 cents per share outpaced the Zacks consensus by a solid dime on quarterly sales of $127.47 billion, ahead of the expected $124.8 billion. Shares shot up over +10% initially on the news, but have since pulled back to around +7% in after-hours trading.



The company topped expectations pretty much across the board: Amazon Web Services (AWS — its cloud computing component) came in at $21.4 billion versus $21.1 billion expected. Online Stores made $51.1 billion in the quarter, ahead of the $50.6 billion anticipated. Subscriber Services made $9.7 billion versus the $9.5 billion estimate. Advertising reached $9.5 billion versus $9.1 billion consensus.



We see margins holding up nicely for the e-commerce leader, with guidance raised for Q2 revenues and Operating Income. The company also reported a -10% contraction in company headcount year over year; Amazon now has about 1.47 million employees. Shares continue to outperform the Nasdaq overall, +28% year to date, after a very sluggish full-year 2022.



Intel INTC also put up improvements over expectations, with a bottom line of -$0.04 per share 4x better than the -$0.16 per share anticipated on revenues of $11.72 billion in the quarter surpassing the $11.01 billion in the Zacks consensus (though still down -36% year over year). Data Center came in higher at $3.7 billion, and the Client Computing Group posted a big beat: $5.8 billion versus $4.9 billion expected. But negative quarterly earnings guidance for Q2 helped move shares from +3% to the positive in late trading to -1.2% at this hour.



By far the biggest disappointment among late traders was Snap SNAP following its Q1 release: earnings of +$0.01 per share swung to a positive from -$0.01 expected, but sales of $989 million missed expectations of $1.01 billion by -7% —its first year-over-year revenue decline in its publicly traded existence — with Q2 revenue guidance brought down as well. With $300 million in stock-based compensation for a company not pulling in $1 billion in quarterly revenues, SNAP shares had fallen as low as -22% in the after-market.



Pinterest PINS also saw its stock price drop double-digits following its Q1 report, even as earnings of 8 cents per share beat the $0.00 expected on the bottom line and sales of $603 million beating $593.5 million expected on the top. But operating expenses in the company’s guidance are now expected to be in the low teens, and as a result, shares of the interactive platform are down -10% in late trading.



