Markets Break Losing Streak; Bond Yields Rise, Too

Market indices opened at session lows today, and when those lows got tested by late morning, the climb into positive territory across the four majors eventually broke a four-day losing streak. The Dow rose +43 points, +0.13%; the S&P 500 — closing at session highs — was +0.40%. The Nasdaq won the day, +59 points, +0.45%, with the small-cap Russell 2000 right behind: +0.44%.



We might have expected something different, as the 10-year bond yield grew another 10 basis points (bps) today to north of +4.5%, it’s highest level in 16 years — since before the financial crisis which led to the Great Recession. It’s something of an anomaly that both equities and bonds would be heading the same direction, in that rising yields typically put downward pressure on equities. We don’t expect this will continue for long.



Williams-Sonoma WSM had a strong day today, +11.6%. Part of the reason was a newly reported passive stake in the high-end furnishings retailer from Green Equity Investors. But the other part of the reason appears to be a case of mistaken identity: Wall Street Memes token launched today, and note the initials: WSM, same as Williams-Sonoma. Quite likely, prospective token buyers wound up with shares of the Pottery Barn and West Elm parent today, instead.



RV manufacturer Thor Industries THO reported fiscal Q4 earnings after today’s close, beating estimates on top and bottom lines easily: earnings of $1.68 per share came in well ahead of the 97 cents expected, while revenues of $2.74 billion outpaced the $2.46 billion in the Zacks consensus. That said, more tepid guidance for the coming fiscal year has sent shares in late trading from initially popping higher but now -2%. The maker of Airstream RVs also saw tough comps from a year ago, when pandemic-era practices like RV travel were still heavy.



Tomorrow brings us a new Case-Shiller home price index, expected on the 20-city side to report positive growth from the -1.2% a month ago. The Midwest has lately been the strongest segment of home price growth, following the South over the past year or two and the West prior to that. Also, New Home Sales and Consumer Confidence reports will be out after the opening bell Tuesday, for August and September, respectively.



Questions or comments about this article and/or author? Click here>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.