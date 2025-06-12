Markets Up, Bond Yields Down Amid More Tariff Talk

Thursday, June 12, 2025



Markets have recovered from the latest verbiage of tariff threats, and most major indexes closed in the green today. The Dow gained +101 points, +0.24%, while the S&P 500 closed at session highs, +0.38%. The Nasdaq was also up +0.24% on the day, while the small-cap Russell 2000 gave up -9 points, -0.43%.



Bond yields, conversely, came down today, likely on cooler-than-expected wholesale inflation data from the May Producer Price Index (PPI) this morning. The 10-year yield is currently at +4.36%, the 2-year is +3.91% and the 30-year — which has gotten more attention since it blossomed above +5% a couple weeks ago, is down to +4.84%.



It’s been roughly 10 weeks since the so-called “Liberation Day” tariffs were levied against virtually all U.S. trading partners. Since that time, pauses have been put on, a public airing of bringing down the top rates were heard, sudden threats of new tariffs about to be put on select industries like steel. At this point, it appears the market has grown tired of trying to trade each new edition of the trade war saga.





Adobe Crushes Q2 Earnings



RH Posts Surprise Beat on Bottom Line



After the closing bell today, ADBE outperformed on top and bottom lines by a wide margin in its fiscal Q2 report. Earnings of $5.06 per share beat the Zacks consensus by a solid dime year over year. Revenues of $5.87 billion surged past the expected $5.79 billion for the quarter, +11% from a year-ago.Digital Media posted +11% gains in Q2, while Annualized Recurring Revenues (ARR) reached +18.09 billion, representing +12% year-over-year growth. And the company increased present-quarter guidance rather significantly, as well. Yet the shares in late trading, after shooting skyward directly after the release by +12%, are back down near unched from the close. ( You can see the full Zacks Earnings Calendar here. Luxury furnishings and lifestyle company RH , formerly Restoration Hardware, is seeing a massive +19% jump in share price after hours. That’s because its Q1 report after the bell this afternoon swung to earnings of +$0.40 per share, from a Zacks consensus -$0.09 expected. Revenues did come in a little light: $814 million versus $818 million estimated.CEO Gary Friedman said that 52% of RH’s upholstered furniture is now produced in the U.S. — a clear nod to tariff realities (or those that may soon be). He said the negative impact on tariffs would be around 6% on the revenue side. But he also expects free cash flow of between $250-350 million.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.