Markets Betting CPI Signals End of Fed's Hikes

Headline and Core CPI inflation lower than expected

Today’s inflation data was exactly what the Fed and markets were looking for.

Both headline and core CPI inflation came in lower than expected, solidifying market expectations that the Fed’s rate hike cycle is over and more cuts are on tap than the Fed projects, which is a boost to markets.

Headline inflation fell to 3.2% YoY from 3.7% (chart below, orange line) and core slipped to 4.0% YoY from 4.1% (blue line). From here, many economists expect inflation to approach the Fed’s 2% target around mid-2024 (dashed arrows).

Energy returns as drag on headline CPI, housing and wage growth weighing on core inflation

Looking at our favorite inflation chart, which breaks down where inflation is coming from, we can see why inflation is falling:

Energy prices returned to being a drag on inflation (black bars), with gasoline prices falling 5% (thanks to weak demand and falling refining margins)

prices returned to being a on inflation (black bars), with gasoline prices falling 5% (thanks to weak demand and falling refining margins) Core goods adding nothing to inflation (red bars), with used cars prices falling 7% YoY, remaining a drag (light red bars), even as the UAW strikes restricted new car supply, which tends to stoke used car demand

to inflation (red bars), with used cars prices falling 7% YoY, remaining a drag (light red bars), even as the UAW strikes restricted new car supply, which tends to stoke used car demand Core services ex housing (mostly wages) slowed to 4% YoY, consistent with the slowing wage growth we’ve seen (blue bars)

(mostly wages) to 4% YoY, consistent with the slowing wage growth we’ve seen (blue bars) Housing (purple bars), which remains the biggest driver of inflation, slowed to 6.7% YoY, following the earlier downturn in market-based measures of housing costs (which we looked at a couple months ago)

Markets seeing rate cuts, inflation expected to be close to 2% next year

If you strip out housing, core CPI has been 2% YoY for two months now – back at the Fed’s target. So shelter remains the main driver of inflation and it’s been falling steadily. As shelter inflation slows, that will help bring overall inflation close to 2% next year (chart below, orange line), as many economists now expect.

That leaves markets increasingly confident that the Fed is done with its rate hike cycle. Markets have now priced in the first full cut next May and see the fed funds rate dropping to about 4.5% by the end of next year (light blue line) – 100bps lower than the current rate.

The Fed’s latest projection, on the other hand, only calls for 25bps in cuts to 5.25% by the end of next year (purple dot).

CPI solidifies expectations rate hikes are down, driving market rally

Since this CPI print solidified market expectations that the rate hike cycle is done, markets jumped in response. That’s because faster rate cuts support the economy via lower borrowing costs, helping earnings and valuations.

The Nasdaq 100 jumped immediately upon release of the data and is up 2% on the day (chart below, blue line),

jumped immediately upon release of the data and is (chart below, blue line), while 10-year yields fell 15bps to 4.45% (black line) – a far cry from its 5% reading a few weeks ago.

Inflation is trending lower and the economy is cooling, but not stalling, despite 525bps in rate hikes in the last 18 months. All in all, the economy looks like its back on a Goldilocks path (but keep those fingers crossed!).

What could go wrong… government shutdown looming

So what could go wrong? Top of the list is a government shutdown.

If the government can’t pass a short-term funding bill by Friday (or full-year, but we’re realistic), the government will shut down. Right now, the House is working on a proposal to fund the government through mid-January to early February, and it’s possible the plan could receive bipartisan support. Even if the bill passes the House, it still needs approval from the Senate and then President Biden to avert a shutdown.

A shutdown is estimated to reduce Q4 GDP growth by 0.2 percentage points each week the shutdown lasts.

Related to that, Moody’s downgraded their U.S. credit rating outlook last Friday to negative (they’re the one remaining credit agency that has U.S. credit at Aaa). So a shutdown could drive Moody’s to downgrade the U.S. credit rating too.

The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies or Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED. © 2023. Nasdaq, Inc. All Rights Reserved.