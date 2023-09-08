News & Insights

Markets bet on Bank of England rates peaking at 5.5%

September 08, 2023 — 09:56 am EDT

Written by David Milliken for Reuters ->

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Financial markets only see one more interest rate rise by the Bank of England before it reaches the end of its rate-hiking cycle, interest rate futures showed on Friday.

Expectations for Bank of England policy tightening are now their lowest since June, following surveys this week showing a softening outlook for inflation and Governor Andrew Bailey's comment that a peak in rates was now "much nearer".

Rate futures at 1400 GMT showed a 69% chance of a quarter-point rate rise to 5.5% on Sept. 22 after the BoE's next meeting, down from more than 80% early this week.

The chances of a further rate rise to 5.75% stood at 46% by December and peak at 49% by February 2024, with investors expecting cuts in rates to begin in around a year's time.

