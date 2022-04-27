Markets Await More Earnings Data

Pre-market futures are bouncing back to start a new Hump Day session: the Dow is +256 points at this hour, the S&P 500 is +19 and the Nasdaq has grown +40 points ahead of today’s opening bell. But that’s still scratching the surface: both the Nasdaq and the small-cap Russell 2000 are back in correction territory, -23% each. The S&P 500 is -13% and the Dow is the best of the bunch, -10% year to date.

Advance Trade in Goods tumbled in March to -$125.3 billion — well below the -$106.3 billion from the previous month, and hitting new record lows (or highs, depending on one’s vantage point). Exports were led by industrial supplies, +12.3%, while Imports saw industrial products +15% and consumer goods raise +13.6%. Recall, this was the most boring graph in the world until about the 1980s, when the U.S. trade deficit was allowed to drift downward, and it really fell off a table at the turn of the 21st century. Its current downward trajectory is even worse.

The Boeing Co. ( BA ), a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) going into Q1 earnings season, posted a big miss on its bottom line: -$2.75 per share versus the expected -$0.26, even down significantly from the year-ago quarter’s -$1.53 per share. Revenues of $13.99 billion were far beneath the $16.01 billion in the Zacks consensus. This is about the worst Q1 headline of any Dow component, thus far.

The big miss is related to $1.5 billion in new charges — $670 million of which goes to restoration and repairs to Air Force One and $200 million related to Ukraine war affects. Boeing will also be pausing the manufacture of its 777 jet until next year. The aerospace giant does expect to be cash-flow positive in 2022, but this marks the eight quarter in the last 11 where Boeing has disappointed on its bottom line.

As a result, Boeing shares had dropped -4.5% on the news, but has since buoyed to -3%. Still, the stock has now taken out 52-week lows and has reached multi-year lows: BA has not traded this low since February of 2017. Shares are down roughly -20% year to date.

Rail transportation major Norfolk Southern ( NSC ) methodically beat estimates in its Q1 report this morning, outpacing earnings expectations by 2 cents to $2.93 per share, and surpassing on revenues, $2.92 billion versus $2.82 billion in the Zacks consensus. Its coal-shipping business picked up in the quarter, and its Intermodal business continues to make progress. Shares are up +1.7% on the news, still down double-digits year-to-date.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.