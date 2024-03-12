Markets At All-Time Highs – Is History Repeating Itself?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

There’s a famous quote that says, “History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes.”

I bring this up because when it comes to the stock market, understanding this concept can prove to be highly lucrative.

You see, the S&P 500 has hit a series of intraday highs and record highs this month. Yet interest rates are still up, inflation persists, and there is war all around the globe.

But despite all of this, yesterday, I shared some details on one of one of the boldest calls of my career.

In fact, I believe the coming days will be make or break for millions of Americans. Many will be caught by surprise, but the few who are prepared will have the chance to build generational wealth.

That’s because, if you read my previous Market 360 article, you know there is a massive “cash bubble” that’s about to burst. But unlike most bubbles, when this one pops, it will inject a massive wave of capital into one small corner of the market.

Now, this is a story that’s not being covered by the mainstream media. So, how do I know this? Well, that’s where things get interesting…

You see, over the past 35 years, this rare financial event has only taken place on seven different occasions. And every time it has, the NASDAQ soared.

Take a look for yourself…

And here’s something to keep in mind: These rallies were anything but small. The smallest rally we’ve had after this rare financial event saw the NASDAQ jump by a decent 19.7%. On average, it has led to 98% mega-rallies in the NASDAQ.

That includes a couple of whopping 100% plus surges – one in the early ’90s…

And another significant one in 1998.

So, we’re looking at a consistent pattern here.

Every Time this Financial Event Takes Place – the Market Rallies

When this financial event occurred in the 90s, my system managed to identify a handful of stocks that soared. For example, when this rare financial event took place on July 6, 1995…

Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT ) soared 853%

( ) soared 853% Intel Corporation ( INTC ) soared 1,823%

( ) soared 1,823% And Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) soared 2,277%

Just imagine if you’d placed $10,000 into each of those stocks, you’d have banked over $500,000!

You see, when you get into one of these financial events at the right time, the possibilities are endless. If you catch just one of these booms in your lifetime, you could see 10, 20, and even 30 years of retirement gains in a fraction of the time!

And that is what I see playing out right now. Everything is already set in motion. Even Joshua Schiffrin, Goldman Sachs’ global head of trading strategy, has said he expects this event to happen in 2024.

This is our opportunity to create generational wealth, even during such turbulent times.

In yesterday’s Market 360, I mentioned that the last time this happened, I recommended a string of small-cap stocks that turned out to be the famous FAANG stocks: Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Apple Inc. (AAPL), Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG).

And tomorrow, I will detail five new small-cap stocks that I believe have the potential to perform just like the FAANG stocks I recommended years ago.





Sincerely,

Louis Navellier

Editor, Market 360





