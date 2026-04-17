Markets Are Steadying in April. Is This the Buying Opportunity Investors Have Been Waiting For?

Key Points

The S&P 500 has climbed 7% since the start of April, reversing its decline through the first three months of 2026.

Investors might be shifting their focus away from geopolitical tensions and toward earnings season.

While successfully timing the market can be an alluring endeavor, dollar-cost averaging is the most effective way to build wealth.

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Through the first 14 days of April, the S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) climbed almost 7%. Investors aren't complaining about this positive upswing. That's because from the start of 2026 to the yearly low on March 30, the benchmark declined 7%. It was a rough start after the S&P 500 jumped 16% in 2025.

Besides warmer weather and sunny days, April is bringing investors a steadier market environment so far. Maybe it's time to be a bit more optimistic. Is this the buying opportunity you've been waiting for?

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The VIX is a popular way to measure market volatility

When assessing the stock market's volatility, the CBOE S&P 500 Volatility Index (VOLATILITYINDICES: ^VIX), known as the VIX, is a top tool. It measures expected volatility of the U.S. market over the next 30 days by considering options data. Investors might know it as the fear gauge. A higher number indicates elevated uncertainty levels among the investment community.

At the start of 2026, the VIX was at 15, which was near the 52-week low. Then it ripped 107% higher to hit its 2026 high of 31 on March 27. Rising geopolitical tension, particularly with the Middle East conflict, propelled the VIX starting in late February.

Ongoing inflationary pressure is also on investors' minds. This could prompt the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer, which can dampen equity valuations.

Additionally, people are also worried about the possible negative impact artificial intelligence (AI) will have on the economy. This includes sizable potential layoffs caused by AI automation.

But the VIX has come down 41% from that recent peak (as of April 14). It now trades around the same level as it did in late February. Investors might be growing hopeful about the state of the economy. And they could be turning their attention to earnings season, which will provide valuable information about company performance during what has been a turbulent time.

It's always a good time to invest

When volatility decreases, and the S&P 500 bounces back, investors feel a lot more comfortable putting money to work. It's easier to be optimistic about the stock market when things feel calmer. This is the best way to describe the current market, at least compared to a few weeks ago.

However, it's worth mentioning that the most opportune time to invest would've been in late March, when there were heightened worries and elevated uncertainty, and the S&P 500 was trading 9% below its peak.

Warren Buffett wrote in his 1986 shareholder letter, "Be greedy only when others are fearful." Of course, this strategy, which sounds incredibly straightforward, is much harder to put into practice. When everyone around you is panicking, you'll quickly second-guess any buying decisions you're considering.

It's good to understand the factors driving the performance of the stock market. For example, you might be more aggressive or cautious depending on what the VIX is doing. But investors shouldn't lean too heavily on this information because it can give you false hope that you can correctly time the market's tops and bottoms. This can lead to poor performance if you start to trade too frequently.

I believe a simpler approach makes the most sense. I have the opinion that it's generally always a good time to invest in the stock market, gaining exposure via S&P 500 exchange-traded funds.

This is especially true for long-term investors who have time horizons spanning decades. In this case, the price levels where you buy have less of an impact on returns. Even better, to eliminate the guesswork of when you should be buying, a fantastic approach is to dollar-cost average to take advantage of multiple entry points.

Patience, discipline, and consistency will work wonders for investors. Excelling in these areas is an invaluable skill.

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.