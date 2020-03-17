Markets Are Jumpy After Dow's Biggest Drop Since 1987

Investors are simultaneously trying to assess the damage from the coronavirus outbreak and how effectively governments can counter it.

11:40 a.m.: U.S. stocks are rising in volatile trading as investors try to assess the damage from the coronavirus outbreak, as well as how effectively governments can counter it.

Stocks opened higher, but then briefly fell into negative territory on Tuesday morning. Investors remain jumpy following major indexes’ worst one-day drops since 1987’s Black Monday crash.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 444 points, or 2.2%, despite a plunge in Boeing stock. The S&P 500 gained 3.9% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 3.8%.

All three indexes have had six days straight of moves of at least 4%, including the past three sessions of swings greater than 9%. Investors see more wild market movements ahead. The Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, fell 10% from Monday’s closing level of about 83—an extremely elevated reading for the index, which measures expectations of future volatility based on index options pricing.

Bond prices fell, lifting their yields. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury ticked up 7 basis points, or hundredths of a percentage point, to 0.802%. The price of gold climbed 3.5%. Both are considered haven assets, and normally rise together when riskier assets like stocks fall.

The performance of various sectors within the S&P 500 suggested a defensive posture on Tuesday: Utilities, consumer staples, and health care stocks rose 10%, 7%, and 5%, respectively. The more economically sensitive consumer discretionary and energy sectors were Tuesday’s laggards, up less than 1%.

The price of oil was up 0.7% to $28.89 a barrel. The price has fallen by more than 50% this year.

The Trump administration is reportedly speaking with Congressional legislators about an economic-stimulus package to the tune of roughly $850 billion. It’ is meant to counter the economic blow of the novel coronavirus outbreak and the limits on manufacturing and consumer activity required to slow its spread. The plan could include targeted stimulus for industries such as airlines that are most affected, as well as broader relief including a payroll-tax cut and emergency loans for small businesses.

The Federal Reserve is already in full stimulus mode, having lowered its benchmark interest rate at an emergency meeting for the second time in as many weeks on Sunday, to close to zero. The central bank is also working to stimulate lending and shore up liquidity in Treasury and money markets, through vast new bond purchases of at least $700 billion, as well as other measures.

The bank said Tuesday that it would launch a commercial-paper lending facility, to help smooth out the market in which companies seek short-term funding. That echoes a move the central bank last implemented during the financial crisis in 2008.

Monetary policy is firmly supportive of the U.S. economy, and fiscal stimulus may soon be as well. The latest figures suggest over 4,100 confirmed cases of Covid-19—the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus—in the U.S., a number that will continue to rise. And authorities’ unprecedented measures to combat it will continue to weigh heavily on economic activity and corporate earnings.

The Commerce Department’s February retail sales data came in weaker than expected on Tuesday morning, at a 0.5% decline from a month earlier. Economists had forecast a 0.1% increase in spending at stores, online, and at bars and restaurants. Plummeting markets and limits on travel and public gatherings will take a major dent out of March’s retail sales figures, out on April 15.

The likelihood of avoiding at least a temporary recession is close to zero, and markets have moved to price that in with lightening speed.

Two of the five steepest U.S. market drops in history have happened in the previous three trading days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average’s 2,997-point, or 12.9%, drop on Monday ranks second-worst in the index’s history, only behind 1987’s Black Monday crash, when the index dropped 22.6%. In third and fourth place are Oct. 28 and Oct. 29, 1929—the worst two days of the Great Crash of 1929. In fifth is last Thursday’s 9.99% tumble.

The S&P 500 also had an ugly day on Monday, down 12%, while the Nasdaq Composite plummeted 12.3%.

