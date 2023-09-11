News & Insights

US Markets
GS

Marketing firm Klaviyo plans to raise up to $518.4 million in US IPO

September 11, 2023 — 06:19 am EDT

Written by Sri Hari N S and Manya Saini for Reuters ->

Adds details and context throughout

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Data and marketing automation firm Klaviyo is looking to raise up to $581.4 million in its U.S. initial public offering, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

The Boston-based tech firm and its selling shareholders are offering 19.2 million shares priced between $25 and $27 per share.

The listing comes alongside other high profile names like chipmaker Arm and grocery delivery app Instacart, who also filed to go public in the United States.

Founded in 2012, Klaviyo helps store and analyze data for e-commerce brands that enables them to send out personalized marketing emails and messages to potential customers.

Klaviyo expects to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "KVYO".

Goldman Sachs GS.N, Morgan Stanley MS.N, Citigroup C.N are lead underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Sri Hari N S and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((SriHari.NS@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS
MS
C

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.