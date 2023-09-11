Marketing firm Klaviyo plans to raise up to $518.4 million in US IPO

Adds details and context throughout

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Data and marketing automation firm Klaviyo is looking to raise up to $581.4 million in its U.S. initial public offering, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

The Boston-based tech firm and its selling shareholders are offering 19.2 million shares priced between $25 and $27 per share.

The listing comes alongside other high profile names like chipmaker Arm and grocery delivery app Instacart, who also filed to go public in the United States.

Founded in 2012, Klaviyo helps store and analyze data for e-commerce brands that enables them to send out personalized marketing emails and messages to potential customers.

Klaviyo expects to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "KVYO".

Goldman Sachs GS.N, Morgan Stanley MS.N, Citigroup C.N are lead underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Sri Hari N S and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

