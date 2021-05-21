Marketing Careers 101: Top 5 Jobs in Marketing and How to Get Them

What is “Marketing”?

We see marketing all the time, from ads on our Facebook feeds, billboards on the street, or promotional emails from your favorite stores. Marketing is the way companies communicate their products or services to their customers, clients, and the rest of the public. Careers in marketing encompass all the actions a company takes to promote to the public, including advertising, selling, engaging with social media and online platforms, and more.

While the role varies in terms of what parts of marketing is focused on and by industry, all marketers are essentially responsible for conveying the story behind a company’s product or service in a meaningful way. This is meant to boost consumer awareness and ultimately drive sales.

Although when you hear marketing you may first think advertising, there are actually many different roles in marketing, including those focused on public relations, communications, market research, brand management, and more. As a marketer, you may work for a specific company, or for a marketing firm which provides marketing services to a range of companies.

On top of that, companies of every size and in every industry will need some sort of marketing services, meaning that a marketer could work anywhere from a healthcare startup to a large tech firm and more.

Marketing’s job is never done. It’s about perpetual motion. We must continue to innovate every day. Beth Comstock, Former CMO & Vice Chair, GE

So, What Skills Do Marketing Professionals Have?

Communication

Because marketing in essence is a form of communication between a company and its target consumer, it’s no surprise that marketing professionals need to have strong verbal and written communication skills. Writing wise, marketers may often find themselves doing a range of writing intensive tasks day to day, including developing copy for advertising, writing articles for their company’s website, managing a company’s social media presence, and communicating to clients over email.

Verbally, marketers often find themselves relaying information to clients and potential consumers, making it really important to be effective, purposeful, and pertinent in their communications.

Analytical

As marketing professionals often work with research and data, analytical skills are crucial to deriving useful information from market research, understanding the needs and wants of the consumer, as well as creating actionable company strategies based on findings. Additionally, as new data and research arise, marketers need to be able to understand and adapt to new information quickly in order to create the most value for their employers.

Some common analysis done by marketers include analyzing different consumer segments based on demographics or preferences, figuring out their target consumer, and conducting market research on their target consumer to understand their needs. Or if they work for a company website or social media platforms, understanding audience engagement becomes crucial.

On top of communication and analytical skills, working in marketing also involves being creative, organized and persuasive.

Top 5 Jobs in Marketing:

Shutterstock

1. Advertising

Advertising Managers:

Advertising managers work with clients to strategize the client’s advertising. This includes finding advertising opportunities, comparing different advertising strategies, building out a timeline and budget, and negotiating contracts between clients and advertisers.

Typically, advertising managers have a bachelor’s degree in marketing, advertising, or communications. On top of that, advertising managers are expected to be organized, good at planning, and strong communicators.

The average annual wage for advertising managers is $64,834, according to PayScale.

Advertising Sales Representatives:

On the other side of things, we have professionals who sell advertising in various formats such spaces in print publications, websites, and even on TV or radio. Because this is similar to a job in sales, advertising sales representatives are expected to be persuasive, clear, and purposeful in their communications with potential clients.

While a bachelor’s degree in advertising, marketing or communications is preferred among most employers, there are many entry level jobs open to those with high school diplomas and strong skillsets in communication and sales. By starting an entry role as a Sales Representative out of high school or college, it’s possible to progress to positions such as “Director of Sales in Advertising” at your company, or even make a career move into advertising management.

The average annual wage for advertising sales representatives is $38,478, according to PayScale.

2. Digital Marketing Strategist

The internet has transformed marketing over the last few decades, as now more than ever it’s crucial for companies to optimize their digital presence to their consumers to stay relevant. Digital marketing strategists help do just that, by specializing in areas of marketing built for the web. This includes search engine optimization (SEO), content management systems (CMS), customer relationship management (CRM), pay per click advertising (PPC), user experience and design, and more.

All of these systems allow the company to operate more efficiently and reach more consumers through increased brand awareness, stronger consumer targeting, and more effective and consistent consumer engagement.

In addition, other roles entail producing the content a company puts out on the web -- whether that's writing blog posts or social media updates, creating videos, and more. Or it could simply be someone who is in charge of maintaining and updating a company's website, either by manual curation or the use of tools. The point is there is an extremely wide variety of roles and responsibilities, some more technical than others. The common thread is having the ability to present the right content in front of the right people.

Digital marketing strategists can learn a lot of these skills on the job but are required to have some familiarity with various content management systems. Being creative, an excellent communicator, a big thinker, and web savvy are all also a plus. Digital marketing strategists typically have a bachelor’s degree in digital advertising, marketing, communication, or an equivalent.

The average annual wage for digital marketing strategists is $61,314, according to PayScale.

3. Public Relations Representative

Public relations representatives are professionals who communicate on behalf of a company, organization, or the government to the public. Essentially, they are the middleman between the public and the organization they work for, relaying important information such as event announcements, new advancements or projects, and company progress, to potential consumers and the media.

Because public relations representatives work as spokespeople for their companies, they must have excellent communication skills, strong interpersonal skills, and be able to adapt to situations quickly as new information arises.

Most public relations representatives are expected to have a bachelor’s degree in advertising, marketing, communications, or an equivalent. Public relations professionals may also benefit from earing a professional certificate in public relations, such as the Accreditation in Public Relations (APR) from the Public Relations Society of America.

The median annual wage for public relations specialists was $61,150 (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2019).

4. Brand Manager

Every company has a brand, which is just a name, image, or any other feature that identifies your company to the public. A brand is most useful in helping consumers differentiate between companies, meaning most strong brands stand out among the rest. Brand managers are those responsible for helping companies achieve a successful brand, through their work in helping develop a strong brand, maintaining the brand over time, troubleshooting any threats to brand reputation, and finding new opportunities along the way.

Much of the work a brand manager does is guided by market research teams and the data they provide, meaning brand managers need to be good at transforming research-based recommendations into actionable next steps. On top of that, brand managers are generally creative, innovative, and organized.

Most brand managers are required to have a bachelor’s degree in advertising, marketing, or communications, business, or a related major. Some brand managers at higher levels even hold MBAs.

The average annual wage for brand managers is $71,030, according to PayScale.

5. Market Research Analyst

Market research analysts are in charge of gathering and analyzing data about consumers and conditions of the specific market of a company or product. They do so by developing and using tools (such as surveys) to asses consumer behavior and preferences to make predictions about product sales and success. This analysis helps guide a company in making decisions about whether or not to release a certain product service, how to price that product or service, if they should make a specific brand move, and more.

Much of the job of a market researcher involves interpreting data and relaying it in an understandable way to other’s in a company, so this will require someone with strong analytical and communication skills.

Market research analysts are required to have at least a bachelor’s degree in business, marketing, statistics, mathematics, or equivalent, but many market researchers also have master’s degrees or MBA in similar fields. Market research analysts may also benefit from earing a professional certificate in market research, such as the Professional Researcher Certification (PRC) from the Insights Association.

The median annual wage for market research analysts was $63,790 (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2019).

Conclusion

Within marketing, there are so many different roles you can ultimately choose from, with all of them varying in necessary skills, education, and experience. However, there is a big emphasis on creativity, communication, and analytical skills, with each skill varying in importance between the different roles.

On top of that, every company needs marketers, and you can find a marketing role in almost any industry, such as healthcare, retail, consumer, tech, and more. In fact, there are many more roles in technology than mentioned, even those that don’t require a college degree. That said, there is most likely a role that would work for you if you are interested in marketing.

Here are some of the best entry level roles in marketing that don’t require a bachelor’s degree:

Advertising Sales Representative SEO Specialist Social Media Manager Partnership Marketer Content Strategist Paid Marketing Manager

