Marketing automation firm Klaviyo's shares set to jump up to 20%

September 20, 2023 — 10:49 am EDT

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat and Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Shares of Klaviyo KVYO.N were set to open up to 20% above their IPO offer price on Wednesday, giving the marketing automation company a potential valuation of $11 billion.

The Boston-based company's initial public offering (IPO) was priced above range on Tuesday, raising $576 million in proceeds, part of which will go to existing investors who cashed out some of their holdings.

The offering gave Klaviyo a valuation of $9.2 billion. BlackRock BLK.N and AllianceBernstein have agreed to buy up to $100 million worth of shares each, accounting for a big chunk of the total IPO proceeds.

A successful debut of Klaviyo would underscore a revival in the IPO market, which has been on ice for nearly 18 months after the end of an easy-money regime prompted investors to question the valuations of high-flying startups.

Both Arm and Instacart have seen strong debuts in recent days but have given back most of their gains following their first-day pops. However, their shares are still above their respective IPO prices.

Founded in 2012 by software engineers Andrew Bialecki and Ed Hallen, Klaviyo helps store and analyze data for e-commerce brands, enabling them to send out personalized marketing emails and messages to potential customers.

