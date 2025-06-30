Marketing Alliance, Inc. Profit Retreats In Full Year

(RTTNews) - Marketing Alliance, Inc. (MAAL.PK) released a profit for full year that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $0.47 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $1.04 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.1% to $21.37 million from $19.59 million last year.

Marketing Alliance, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.47 Mln. vs. $1.04 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.06 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue: $21.37 Mln vs. $19.59 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.