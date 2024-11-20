News & Insights

MarketEnterprise Highlights Growth and Market Listing

November 20, 2024 — 12:24 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

MarketEnterprise Co.Ltd (JP:3135) has released an update.

MarketEnterprise Co., Ltd., has announced an update to the ‘Latest Business Results’ page on their English IR site, showcasing their steady growth since 2006. The company is known for its expanding second-hand online business and other ventures, including media and telecommunications. MarketEnterprise’s stock has seen significant progress, now listed on the TSE Prime Market.

